Yuma will be the host city for the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference on Oct. 19-21.
The theme of this year’s conference, “Cultural Crossroads,” recognizes Yuma’s unique history and geographical location on the banks of the Lower Colorado River.
At this time, the Planning Committee has announced a Call for Sessions for the October conference. Successful proposals are due July 1 and will tie to the conference theme, highlighting the myriad of ways preservation practice and heritage resources management helps communities with telling the full story of the development of place while also responding to contemporary needs.
The two full days of programming are geared toward professionals in the fields of historic preservation, archaeology, cultural resources management, architecture and planning and offer the potential to earn continuing education credits.
The general programming will be supplemented by a half-day of preconference workshops and five tours of the Historic Downtown Yuma area.
Members of the city, the Heritage Area, and Visit Yuma have been helping to plan the conference with members of the State Historic Preservation Office and Arizona Preservation Foundation.
Upwards of 300 people are expected to attend the conference, the majority of which will be held at the Pivot Point Conference Center. Some receptions, conference awards lunches and activities will occur at the Yuma Arts Center, Historic Yuma Theater and Colorado River State Historic Park.
Several local tours will be offered to conference attendees. The Arizona Site Stewards Conference will also take place in downtown Yuma.
Learn how you or your business can participate as a presenter, sponsor or conference attendee by visiting the Arizona Preservation Foundation website at www.azpreservation.org/conference.