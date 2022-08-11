Yuma will invest $2 million in new datacenter infrastructure as the manufacturer of the current technology no longer supports it.
The City Council approved the purchase of datacenter infrastructure and services through Dell Financial Services of Round Rock, Texas, using a state contract. The agreement is a five-year payment agreement at $400,000 per year, for a total cost of $2 million.
Staff noted that the manufacturer of the city’s current infrastructure will no longer provide technical support or updates as a result of an acquisition, forcing a switch to a new provider.
The new infrastructure will ensure that city services remain secure and running as well as enhance the day-to-day operations of city departments so they can continue to provide these services to citizens, according to a staff report.
As part of a datacenter renovation, old hardware and software infrastructure components will be replaced, resulting in redundancy and cybersecurity protection to “critical” systems connecting City Hall and the Police Department.
This infrastructure serves as the framework for all information technology services used by the City and is made of software and hardware components, including server and storage, operating system and virtualization.
All city business programs, including financials, utility billing, building permits, geographic information system, asset management, building security and access, and desktop tools such as email, are built on top of this infrastructure.
In addition, the infrastructure will combine these technologies into a single system. Staff noted that a converged infrastructure would be more efficient than having technologies that were brought and built separately.
Another bonus is that a combined system is a “tried-and-true solution” when it comes to protecting critical data from cyberattacks, staff noted.
In other action, the city introduced four ordinances, including one that would rezone 12.59 acres from low density residential to medium density single-family residential for property located at the northwest corner of 37th Street and Avenue 10E.
Butler Estates plans to create a subdivision with 50 residential lots between 6,949 to 7,150 square feet in size. The proposed zoning allows for site-built homes, with no manufactured homes or recreational vehicles allowed.
For this item, Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself, noting that his firm represents the applicant. He turned the meeting over to Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and left the dais.
Council Gary Knight then presented an amendment adding an approval condition that requires the developer to construct the half-width of Avenue 10E with a 5-foot sidewalk.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission previously approved recommendation of the rezoning request, however, several residents and commissioners expressed concerns regarding the traffic on Avenue 10E.
Chairman Chris Hamel suggested that the residents contact the city to find a solution to the problem. In reply to questions from the commissioners, Engineering Manager Andrew McGarvie noted that the west half of the road is maintained by the city and the east portion by the county.
McGarvie also agreed that there was a need for a traffic signal on Avenue 10E and North Frontage Road and that both the city and the county would be responsible for the traffic light.
After the council approved the amendment, resident Chris Wheeler asked to “chime in” on the issue. He spoke in favor of the rezoning request, noting, “This is a step forward. I think this is going to be an improvement to Yuma.”
With Nicholls back at the dais, the council introduced three more proposed ordinances that would:
– Rezone two acres located at the northwest corner of South Avenue 3E and the East 73rd Street alignment from agriculture to suburban ranch. John S. Garcia, on behalf of Rancho Mi Isabella, requested the rezoning with plans to split the two acres and construct a single-family home. The remaining parcels would remain under the agriculture zoning and continue to be used for citrus and date farming.
– Vacate surplus right-of-way at 20th Street and Avenue B to the abutting property owner, PJT LLC.
– Annex property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive. The city received a request from the property owner, Kelly Curtis, to annex about 1.10 acres, which consists of three parcels, into the city. He intends to tie the three parcels to the Ironwood Golf Course parcels and develop a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development and obtain city water, police and fire services.
The introduced ordinances are scheduled to be approved at the next council meeting, which is set for Aug. 17.
The council also appointed Ashlie Pendleton to the Planning and Zoning Commission.