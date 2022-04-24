Yuma wants to revitalize and modernize the Desert Hills Golf Course. First thing is replacing the aging irrigation system and identifying ways to reduce water consumption.
“We have a water infrastructure that is pushing 60 years of age, and it’s time to create a plan on how to provide a new irrigation system for that location that will preserve water and money for the city,” said Jason Nau, the city’s director of parks and recreation.
The city will hire an independent contractor to research, design and plan how to modernize the golf course over the next three years. The city will cover this cost with a Legacy Golf Course Revitalization Grant in the amount of $105,000 awarded by the Arizona Office of Tourism.
The purpose of the grant is to allow the city to redesign the golf course to reduce water use. Yuma will work with a consulting engineer to develop a detailed design plan for infrastructure improvements that will contribute to reducing water consumption.
The grant funds will also be used to cover associated costs for mapping and construction documents, staking, record drawings, control system programming and resurvey irrigation components, according to a staff report.
This grant does not have a matching funds requirement.
During a council discussion, Nau explained that the state’s Legacy grants are specifically aimed at finding ways to save water and money at golf courses.
However, this grant only pays for creating the plan, not for replacing the irrigation system, which would be a lot more money, as noted by Nau.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon praised the effort. “We’ve all been talking about Desert Hills Golf Course needing some renovation, and I’m so glad that you’re able to do that,” she said.
Another Arizona Office of Tourism grant will help the city’s Parks and Recreation Department provide equipment for outdoor activities on the Colorado River and West Wetlands Park.
The state’s Tourism Outdoor Revitalization Grant in the amount of $70,207 will be used to replace the city’s kayak fleet, which took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So, long story short, during COVID, with our inability to store our kayaks indoors, we actually had our kayaks and canoes fall into an unusable state,” Nau explained.
The project is a collaboration with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Grant funds will be used to buy trailers, kayaks and kayak equipment and purchase. “This grant will provide approximately 30 persons the opportunity to engage in the river alongside our department,” Nau said, noting that the city will buy both single and double kayaks as well as the trailers to transport them.
However, Nau stressed that the city will not compete with the private sector and offer activities already provided by these companies. Rather, the city wants to collaborate with the private sector and offer educational opportunities for those floating on the river and/or participating in other river activities.
Grant monies will also be used to install a shade structure at Sunset View Wildlife Area, which is currently under development with grant funding from Arizona State Parks and Trails.
This nature park will be used as a public gathering spot for outdoor programming activities, wildlife watching and provides access to a kayak launch site into the marshes and river channels at the 380-acre Yuma East Wetlands Wildlife Conservation Area.
“Over the last year or so, we have been focusing on developing an outdoor recreation program to implement and utilize the Colorado River access and so this grant will directly impact that opportunity,” Nau noted.
McClendon, who works at the Yuma Visitors Bureau, pointed out that outdoor recreation opportunities are highly sought after.
“A lot of people have always asked and are always wanting to do some river activity,” McClendon said. “So that being, once you’ve gotten this, you’ll be able to offer summer activities where people can come and sign up like we do on some of the other things that you do with Parks and Rec?”
Nau confirmed that they would be able to do so, not just in the summer, but year-round, including the spring bird migration season, which is currently underway.
The total required matching funds for this grant is $12,552. Of this amount, $6,354 will be paid from the Parks and Recreation donation fund. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will provide $300 to pay for the permit fees associated with the shade structure installation.
An additional match funding of $5,898 will be provided through paid wages and fringe benefits for city and Yuma Crossing staff for the execution and management of this project.