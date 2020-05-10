Some Yuma City Council members have been pushing for privatization of certain city services. The council took a step toward privatization on Wednesday, with the approval of contracts with three local firms for maintenance of subdivision basins and rights-of-way.
The council unanimously voted to authorize City Administrator Phil Rodriguez to execute one-year contracts with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods, one period at a time, depending on funds and satisfactory performance, at an estimated annual amount of $247,034, with APV Curbing Landscape and Masonry, Arbor Tech Tree & Landscape Services, and JSA Company, all of Yuma.
According to a staff report, the city issued a request for qualifications from multiple licensed landscape contractors for the maintenance of various subdivision retention basins and rights-of-way throughout the city. Other city departments may use these contracts as well.
All three proposals received by the city indicated the ability to furnish all labor, tools and equipment and met all the scoring criteria, the report said.
As each project is identified, the scope of work will be sent to all three contractors for a quote and will be awarded to the lowest bidder, the report added.
During the Wednesday meeting, Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked whether the private contractors would eventually maintain other city facilities in addition to basins and ROWs. Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton, who is also serving as the acting director of the Parks and Recreation Department, responded that at this point, the city is not considering privatizing the maintenance of park grounds. But, he added, that could change soon.
“As we’re looking at all of our park system, right now we are in a budget situation where we need to look for ways to conserve and save,” Simonton said. “We are definitely going to look at expanding the contract, or doing something very similar with parks, for our neighborhood parks and things like that, that need occasional mowing and trimming and those things. We’ll definitely utilize something like this for that purpose.”
Councilman Gary Knight questioned whether the funds spent on the maintenance of subdivision properties would be reimbursed. Simonton noted that yes, the city would recoup the cost from residents living in the maintenance improvement districts through their property taxes.
Knight also asked if the privatization meant a reduction of the number of employees working in the Public Works Department. Simonton pointed to information provided by Joel Olea, director of public works, which indicated that two years ago, Public Works had 10 full-time employees doing maintenance work. This coming year, the department will shift most of the actual physical work to the contractors and the department will have four employees who will manage the private contractors as well as do some of the work.
However, Simonton added, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Public Works lost six employees. He explained that Olea will move employees to some other areas where the labor is needed, like street maintenance, where workers are “desperately needed.”
“I think this is a great way forward on trying to privatize some of the efforts in a very discreet way so that’s tractable in figuring out what the savings is for the city,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
“We heard it for years,” Simonton noted. “This is a great step. Joel is realizing it’s a big help for him. He’s got a lot of needs in some other areas, like streets and things. He can transition labor to those, which is a big help for him.”