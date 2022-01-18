Yuma County is receiving federal funding under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The award amount remains to be determined, but funds set aside for the state will supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
A press release from the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) Board is urging EFSP agencies to apply for funding by Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program was established 39 years ago. Chaired by FEMA, its representatives include the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
In Yuma County, the local board consists of community volunteers who will determine how these funds are to be distributed among local agencies that run emergency food and shelter programs. Per the press release, the local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available for this year.
According to the ESFP National Board, local governmental or private organizations chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of governments, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people; not exceeding $300 per item
The local board urges qualifying agencies to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds must contact Karina Jones, the local EFSP Board contact at karina.jones@local.unitedway.org or 928-783-0515.
The deadline for applications to be received is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at noon.