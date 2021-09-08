Yuma will use federal grant funds to reconstruct the home of an elderly resident with structural and sewer issues and to help the Safe House domestic violence shelter buy furniture, materials and supplies.
The council awarded a $112,594 contract to D’Pair Development of Yuma to reconstruct the single-family home under the Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program.
A staff report notes that the home is “seriously dilapidated” and reconstructing it will provide a “safe living environment” for the owner and remove a “blighting influence, making the neighborhood more appealing.”
The city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program provides home repairs to low-income Yuma homeowners who cannot afford to correct structural issues or health and safety concerns with their home.
The city uses HOME grant funds from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development as deferred payment loans to families that revert to grants after a period ranging from five to 20 years, depending on the cost of the repairs.
This project concerns a single-family home which is occupied by an elderly man and his son. Staff explained that the house, built in 1945, has numerous structural and major system problems that make repairs unfeasible.
In addition, the home requires a retaining wall at the front of the property to prevent soil from spilling into Avenue A. The new home will be elevated to prevent sewer backup issues.
The city issued a bid invitation to all contractors on the program’s pre-qualified contractor list and received two responses. D’Pair Development was the lowest bidder.
Due to having to build a retaining wall and elevate the new home and the current increased cost of construction materials, the total cost of this project is about $25,000 higher than a typical reconstruction for the Housing Rehabilitation Program. However, staff noted, the amount is within the after-rehabilitation value allowed under HUD’s HOME regulations.
In other action, the council approved the allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, to the Catholic Community Services Safe House in Yuma that provides shelter to victims of domestic violence in an environment where COVID-19 safety precautions are strictly followed.
The city provided Safe House with $47,000 for the purchase of materials and supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and furniture that is made from material that can be properly sanitized.
A staff report notes that this assistance will allow Safe House to shelter victims in a way that keeps vulnerable people safe from exposure to COVID-19 and reduces community spread of the virus.
Yuma has received $1.3 million of CDBG funds that must be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19. To date, the city has allocated the funds as follows:
- $745,000 to Western Arizona Council of Governments for an emergency rental assistance program
- $240,000 to Crossroads Mission for the purchase of equipment, furnishings and supplies needed to safely provide shelter to the homeless
- $150,000 to Catholic Community Services for building modifications at the Daybreak Adult Day Care to allow the facility to serve more clients in a safe environment
- $35,565 to Arizona Housing Development Corp. for emergency childcare
- $15,000 to Chicanos Por La Causa for emergency childcare
- $10,000 to Child and Family Services for housing assistance for Right Turn for Vets
The latest allocation leaves $38,575 of CDBG COVID-19 funds available for other critical projects that may arise to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of COVID-19.