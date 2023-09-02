In the coming month, residents will be able to tell the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department what they want to see at city parks as well as what kind of recreational programs.
Parks and Rec, along with a consultant, has started working on a master plan and will start holding public input sessions and surveys in September
The City Council awarded a $149,690 contract for the development of a Parks and Recreation Master Plan to Conservation Technix Inc. of Orinda, California.
The consultant-led, community-driven plan will identify what kind of park facilities and recreational programs residents want in the community.
“The plan will provide a roadmap to recommend an appropriate balance of facilities and amenities throughout the community now and into the future,” a staff report stated.
With community input, the consultant will evaluate parks and open space, recreation and arts facilities, programs and amenities to develop goals, policies and guidelines along with achievable strategies.
The master plan created from this effort will be used as a resource for future development and redevelopment of the city’s parks, open space, recreation and arts programs and facilities over the next 10 years.
Yuma received two qualified proposals. Following an evaluation and scoring process, staff moved forward with Conservation Technix.
The plan is expected to be completed in May and returned to the council for adoption in June.
Eric Urfer, director of parks and recreation, noted that during August, the consultant has been doing “homework” and research to build the baselines and develop the communication plan.
In September, the consultant will launch surveys and announce various public input sessions, which will be held across the city.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that the “biggest part of this master plan is the public outreach on all the different sports and activities and everything the city is involved with and even some of our partners.”
“I think most of my outreach has been centered around parks and rec so it’s a very important part of our community,” Nicholls said, thanking city administration for prioritizing the project.
Knight also commended Parks and Rec for moving forward with the master plan process and looking for public feedback.
“It’s extremely important that we get that out there so that the parents and the citizens can let us know what their priorities are, so that we can start planning for what we need to do and what we need to put in the budget,” Knight said.
Councilman Art Morales highlighted six points he wants the public to know about the master plan process. One, he noted, the public has a right to have a “strong voice” in all matters of public policy, including planning.
Two, Morales said, input from the public can provide the information needed to develop, maintain and carry out an effective Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Three, he added, involvement informs and educates the public about community planning and creates an informed community, which in turn leads to better communication and planning.
Four, Morales continued, participation gives the public a sense of ownership of the plan.
Five, it fosters cooperation among the public, “which is vital since the park on the far west side of town may not be as important to the residents residing on the far east side or the other way around,” Morales said.
And lastly, he noted, public input should also foster cooperation between residents and the council.
Morales added that he’s looking forward to future discussions on the matter.