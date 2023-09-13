The Yuma City Council authorized the purchase of 13 mobile radios for nearly $100,000 to outfit 13 new vehicles that the Police Department will acquire.
The city will buy the mobile radios for $99,402 from Motorola Solutions of Tempe.
The Police Department plans to acquire 13 Police Interceptor SUVs that will require outfitting to include the standard components for a patrol vehicle.
Mobile public safety radios allow officers to directly communicate with the Yuma Public Safety Communications Center, other department officers and regional agencies.
“Mobile public safety radios increase law enforcement effectiveness by providing a reliable communications method to disseminate information immediately to all on duty patrol officers,” a staff report noted.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Carol Smith asked whether the city could expect more police electronics, such as these radios, to be covered by grants from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which have previously been granted to the Police Department.
Isaiah Kerr, the city’s chief information officer, explained that these radios were not included in the AZDEMA grant, which did include police radios, but not these specific ones.
In other action, the council adopted an ordinance rezoning 12,800 square feet located at the southwest corner of Maple Avenue and 17th Street from light industrial to low density residential while maintaining an existing infill overlay.
The new rezoning will conform to the General Plan and is compatible with the surrounding area and supports residential development.
The property, which currently has a single-family residence, is located within a part of the city that has been subdivided since the 1950s. Due to the age of the area, a staff report notes that the character and regulations managing the land uses have changed over time.
This has created a community area that is a mixture of commercial, industrial and residential. South 17th Street is primarily residential in nature. The current use and requested rezone would fit the character and nature of the surrounding uses and zoning designations, according to a staff report.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning.
The council also authorized using a cooperative purchase agreement initiated by the Yuma Educational Materials Management Consortium for the purchase of paint, painting supplies and paint services, with an cost of estimated $80,000 annually from LG Paint Store and MC Custom Painting, both of Yuma.
Paint, paint supplies and paint services are used by various city departments to perform routine facility maintenance, grant projects, graffiti abatement and artistic events.
The Building Safety Division will be the primary users of this contract. City crews use maintenance painting to preserve the city buildings and structures and prevent damage from weather and wear. Paint maintenance also contributes to the aesthetic appeal and cleanliness of public spaces.
