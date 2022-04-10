The Yuma City Council approved a project list of intended uses for its $23.07 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
At the suggestion of Mayor Doug Nicholls, the council agreed to add a traffic signal project that would synchronize lights around the city, using $1.5 million earmarked for “general government services” and a public safety overtime allotment of $600,000.
Other projects include $10 million for the proposed East Mesa Community Park, $2.5 million for the Kennedy Regional Skate Park; $2 million for Fire Station No. 7 and $1 million for hazard pay bonuses.
Nicholls kicked off the discussion by noting that the funds will allow the city to address community needs, such as park improvements and public safety overtime and hazard pay. He thanked staff for paring down the list, which had started out a lot higher due to the many needs.
Nicholls then explained that for many years he has received calls requesting that the city coordinate traffic lights. The mayor noted that doing this would deeply impact citizens since “everybody uses streets” as well as improve efficiency on roads and address red light running since less cars would end up “orphaned.”
The mayor asked that the city take the “first step forward” by implementing this long-awaited program.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton said that the city could “very, very quickly” implement the program at heavily traveled corridors. The cost would be a little more than $2 million for the first phase, which requires the installation of software and a traffic center.
Simonton recommended using $1.5 million earmarked for general government services since that money had not yet been obligated to any specific project.
Simonton also suggested using $600,000 in funds allocated to public safety COVID-19 overtime. The funds were included on the list in case they were needed, but the general fund is doing well and could absorb some of the costs if needed, he explained.
Nicholls stressed that he would be OK with using the overtime funds only if it doesn’t impact officers.
Councilman Mike Shelton recalled that in the past an obstacle had been that the city had no control over state-owned corridors. Shelton asked whether this would still be a problem.
“It depends,” Simonton replied, noting that the Arizona Department of Transportation is now “much easier to work with.”
He also noted that the city has learned that it can control the timing on the signals at 16th Street and the freeway off ramps if it helps move traffic from Interstate 8 into town.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon said she “loved the idea” as she also has had “many conversations with the public about traffic control.” Councilwoman Karen Watts called it a “great idea.”
Councilman Gary Knight also agreed with the need to synchronize traffic lights.
Councilman Chris Morris said he likes the idea as well and noted that it has been needed for a while. He then asked what the city would get out of the $2 million.
Simonton said that the money would be “stretched as much as we can,” but he was “pretty certain” the city could target the larger corridors with this first funding.
After modifying the resolution to add the intelligent traffic signal project, the council voted 7-0 to approve the intended list of uses.
Yuma has been allocated $23 million in ARPA funds. The city received the first installment in June 2021, and the remaining balance is expected by the end of July 2022.
The funds must be used for costs incurred on or after March 3, 2021. They must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, which means the order placed and the contract made, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The list includes projects that are eligible according to the criteria set by the federal government and in alignment with the city’s Strategic Plan. The projects address several city needs including public safety, parks improvements, technology enhancements, enhanced service delivery, as well as economic development, small business and job training assistance, a staff report stated.
In addition, the projects do not add any full-time employees or significant ongoing operational costs nor duplicate other federal and state programs.
The project list contains estimates only. In the event additional funding is available and/or projects come in less than anticipated, and funding is available for other projects, staff will present a revised list for the council to review and approve.
YUMA ARPA PROJECT LIST OF INTENDED USES:
East Mesa Community Park $10 million
Kennedy Regional Skate Park $2.5 million
Fire Station No, 7 $2 million
General Government Services $1.5 million
Hazard Pay Bonuses $1 million
Public Safety Track Rehabilitation $800,000
Yuma Readiness Center AC & Gym Enhancements $750,000
COVID Overtime for Public Safety $600,000
Kennedy Regional Park Improvements $500,000
Playground Replacement Program $500,000
Ambulance $500,000
Castle Park Flooring $415,000
East Wetlands Park Improvements $300,000
Citywide Parks Revitalization $250,000
Fire Station Alerting System $250,000
Household Hazardous Waste Awning and Repaving of Maintenance Yard $250,000
Jobs Education Project $200,000
Economic Development Small Business Loan Program $200,000
Fire Station Drug Dispensers $130,000
Economic Development Marketing $100,000
Technology Upgrades to 190 $100,000
Boys and Girls Club Funding $100,000
Enterprise Document Management System $80,000
Ventilation System Air Purifier $53,000
Portable Conference Chamber System $25,000
EnerGov Connect Portal $20,000