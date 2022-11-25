Yuma is upgrading access control at city facilities after the current system has become “antiquated,” endangering security at these buildings.

The council approved the purchase of a replacement system for $252,836, excluding tax, from Benson Security Systems of Gilbert. The city is using $233,384 from the general fund and $19,452 from the road tax fund set aside for capital improvements.

