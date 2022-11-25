Yuma is upgrading access control at city facilities after the current system has become “antiquated,” endangering security at these buildings.
The council approved the purchase of a replacement system for $252,836, excluding tax, from Benson Security Systems of Gilbert. The city is using $233,384 from the general fund and $19,452 from the road tax fund set aside for capital improvements.
Councilman Gary Knight questioned why the city is using road taxes for a security update. Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that some of the replacements are for the Public Works and Engineering facilities, which build and maintain roads in the city.
“And those operations in that building use road tax for the operation and maintenance of that building because it’s the Public Works and Engineering departments and their operations for the roads,” Simonton said.
“That makes sense,” Knight noted.
The system consists of network controllers, door controllers, electronic door latch hardware, panic buttons, exit sensors, door sensors, triggered door relays and proximity card readers.
It’s used to secure the city’s larger facilities and allows managed access control, monitored access, door lock schedules, panic button alerting, remote door access and integration with the city’s burglar alarm system.
The current system was first installed at the Police Department in 1998 when the new building was built. The city added the system to 11 more facilities during the past 24 years.
The recommendation was to move to a new cloud-based system that has the latest security, on a subscription platform that will include all future system enhancements and security updates.
Staff noted that the replacement system will serve the city for the next 25 years with the least amount of overhead in onsite system maintenance.
The current system has limited support and many features are no longer functional due to Microsoft Internet Explorer, which is no longer supported by Microsoft. No new updates, features and security are available for this system, and there is only one certified vendor for this system in the area.
Other backend Microsoft operating systems and database engines are also nearing the end of their life and support, creating a substantial future security risk, if not replaced soon, to City Information Technology systems, staff said.
The city’s facilities maintenance crew has been performing the majority of the maintenance to this system, but replacement parts are becoming scarce and the level of security is “becoming antiquated,” staff reported.
To maintain the appropriate level of security at city facilities and to protect employees and assets, staff researched and specified the recommended replacement system.
This system integrates with the existing surveillance system and ties specific cameras to doors with card readers. The new system will also update security hardware, software and protocols “to protect from constantly emerging security threats in the area of access control,” staff noted.
The cloud-based system eliminates the need for local servers or storage for database and logging information, saving the city money over time and ensuring that the functionality, feature set and security of the system remains current, since the system is based on a subscription and includes all feature and security updates as they are implemented by the vendor.
The expenditure includes two years for the subscription, with each renewal estimated at $42,000 annually.
In other action, the council also approved an increase of $120,000, in addition to an already approved $160,000, to the current five-year contract with American Fire Equipment for maintenance and repairs of the fire sprinkler system and related services, for a total of $280,000.
In 2017, the council approved a contract for $160,000 annually. For the current fiscal year, which started in July, the city has already spent about $32,367 of the $160,000 contract cost for various repairs and replacements.
The current fire protection system at the Yuma Police Department and Municipal Court buildings are old and in need of replacement. And the system uses proprietary software, causing programming issues, staff noted.
In addition, parts and devices are no longer in production, leading to repair and maintenance issues, staff added.
The increased amount to this contract will allow for routine repairs, maintenance, replacement and new installations of fire sprinkler equipment for the remainder of the contract, which is on extension and will expire on March 18, 2023.