Yuma will use $2.6 million in federal grants to make road improvements to several roadway segments and pedestrian crossings that have a history of fatal accidents.
The City Council approved agreements with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the design and construction of the upgrades, which will be paid with federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funds.
One of the projects will upgrade pavement markings along 21.3 miles of arterial roadway using a HSIP grant of $705,390.
Wider pavement markings will be installed with upgraded thermoplastic paint. A staff report noted that the existing pavement markings do not meet current standards.
An arterial roadway refers to a busy road that carries long distance traffic between important centers of the city.
These improvements will be made at five arterial roadway segments: Giss Parkway, 16th Street, 32nd Street and avenues A and B.
Another project calls for the design and construction of pedestrian hybrid beacons. This project will be covered with a HSIP grant of $2.015 million.
Additionally, the project does not include possible right-of way acquisition. Staff has identified potential right-of-way issues on one crossing at 24th Street and 6th Avenue. The city plans to budget $100,000 in 2025 for the potential acquisition.
Pedestrian hybrid beacons will be installed at the following five locations: Giss Parkway between 1st Street and Madison Street; 4th Avenue and Court Street; 4th Avenue and 4th Street or 5th Street; 4th Avenue and 12th Street or 13th Street; and 24th Street and 6th Avenue.
New poles, wire and possible new ADA handicap ramps will also be installed.
For the third project, flashing yellow arrow traffic signals will be installed at three intersections: 32th Street and Avenue 7E; 32nd Street and Pacific Avenue; and 24th Street and Avenue A.
Signal heads, wire and possible traffic signal poles will be replaced. This project will be funded with a HSIP grant of $493,500.
Any costs in excess of the grant amounts for any of the projects will be paid by the city.
In a discussion of the projects, Councilman Gary Knight questioned the pedestrian beacons, also known as high-intensity activated crosswalk beacons, or HAWKs. Knight said he was concerned that adding more HAWKs on 4th Avenue and 24th Street will interrupt the flow of traffic.
“I can remember when 4th Avenue had signals on just about every other block, and they’re gone now. Traffic moves along much more smoothly,” Knight noted.
He pointed out that the proposed HAWK on 24th Street at 6th Avenue, near Fry’s, is already close to two signals.
“You’re going to put a HAWK right in the middle of that and stop traffic. It just seems that it’s already pretty congested there,” Knight said.
He acknowledged that a fatality occurred on 8th Avenue, not far from 24th Street, “but we got two junior high schools, two apartment complexes and a church and, of course, Sanguinetti Park, so you’ve got people crossing the street in the middle of 8th Avenue,” he added.
“It just seems like to me a better place for it with the fatality that we’ve recently had,” Knight said, adding.
Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, said that city staff might look at that 8th Avenue location for a future HAWK. He explained that the grant process started in 2019 and these grants cover projects based on a combination of pedestrian crossings and crash histories.
“Unfortunately, the crash history is what makes us eligible for grant money under this highway safety because it becomes part of the benefit cost analysis,” he said.
Knight also expressed concern with the synchronization of traffic signals, pointing out that the council had previously decided to use federal pandemic funds to synchronize lights on 4th Avenue.
“That’s a big priority for us. We need to get them synchronized,” Knight said. “With the HAWKs in place, how’s that going to affect our trying to synchronize all of the signals on 4th Avenue, hopefully in the near future?”
Wostenberg explained that the HAWKs along 4th Avenue are only going to be activated when pedestrians cross, “so there’s not going to be somebody there every cycle of the signal. It’ll just be as needed.”
And as far as the synchronization, that project is being done in conjunction with the future Traffic Operations Center. Staff is working through the federal processes right now and working with the Finance Department to hire a consultant and search for other federal grants for future phases.
“Right now we’re going through the RFQ process to bring a consultant on board,” Wostenberg said.
Knight brought up other concerns with traffic in other areas. Wostenberg said he would look into his concerns.
“We can definitely look into that and do a study on that. It’s quite possible that you could be right and it may be something that we need to switch. I will talk about Traffic Engineering and Public Works as well, and we’ll get back with you on that,” he said.