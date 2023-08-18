A single-wide trailer was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.
Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the area of May Avenue and 5th Street at approximately 8 a.m.
Arriving crews found smoke and flames showing from a window of the trailer.
Crews quickly deployed hose lines and located the fire in the kitchen, which was quickly extinguished.
One occupant was outside the home prior to Rural Metro’s arrival, and no injuries were reported.
Red Cross was called to assist the occupant.
This fire is under investigation. Rural Metro said.
