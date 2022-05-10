The Yuma City Council recently approved updates to the city’s building code for commercial construction.
After updating the residential construction code in 2018, this year the city turned its attention to the subtrade codes for commercial construction, which include the electrical, plumbing, mechanical and fuel gas regulations.
Randy Crist, the city’s director of building safety, noted that the updates provide for use of the most modern materials and equipment available for installation and use.
The city had planned for this update to take place last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process. Normally, the city updates the building code every six years.
Crist explained that the International Code Council recommends life safety improvements every three years, but trying to update the city code every three years would be “too cumbersome” for the construction and design community.
Updating the code also helps staff keep current with their certifications as education and certification are only offered for updated codes. All city inspectors, plan reviewers and permit technicians are certified.
The update also helps the city keep its favorable insurance rating of 2, with 1 being the best and 10 the worst.
During the process, city staff tried to tailor the codes to local needs, Crist said.
The electrical code has the most significant changes. The biggest change is a requirement for an arc fault circuit interrupter for hotels and nursing homes.
“That’s a safety concern that the National Electrical Code has been working on for many years,” Crist said. “So that will provide better arc fault protection from a fire standpoint within those types of occupancies.”
Another major change is ground fault circuit interrupter requirements for outdoor equipment.
“The big change is that most outdoor equipment will be required to have GFCI-type protection, compared to only pool pumps and those types of issues before,” Crist explained.
The updated plumbing code introduces new materials and increases the roof drain size as well as limits the use of copper pipe underground.
“It does allow for a lot of new materials to be introduced into the construction environment without us having to do a lot of research and make sure it’s an appropriate use,” Crist said.
As for increasing the roof drain size, “we did that because we have the downpour of monsoons,” he noted. “Also, pigeons and other debris that gets on the roof plug those smaller drains.”
The updated mechanical code reduces the clearance for commercial hoods and addresses power ventilators for dryers and pedicure exhaust requirements.
“The big change was, and this is something that has been a long time coming, with commercial cooking hoods. We had to make sure the construction materials were noncombustible. That was a challenge for us when we had projects made out of wood construction. So now the code recognizes, finally, that if you have proper hood clearance for the listed hood, you can have zero clearance against those combustible materials,” Crist explained.
For the fuel gas code, the update prohibits the use of copper pipes for natural gas and lists new materials.
“The reason is that our gas provider is not able to guarantee the sulfur content is not low enough not to corrode the piping. But the copper piping is allowed for propane-type gasses, and it allows for quite a few more materials such as fittings and different pipes that are allowed for gas,” Crist said.
The updates come after an extensive chapter-by-chapter review of all four codes by the city’s Building Advisory Board and staff, including Building Safety and Fire Prevention personnel.
The city invited the construction and design community to attend the review. “We had pretty good participation,” Crist said.
Representatives of Yuma County, San Luis and Somerton also attended the meetings as they will ultimately adopt these codes.
The city also partnered with the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association to help with outreach. “They helped us get the word out that this is coming,” Crist noted.
After Crist’s presentation, Councilman Chris Morris expressed approval of the code updates. “The requirement for hotels and nursing homes sound very practical and reasonable, considering the fact that residences require it now … It makes sense to follow suit,” he said.
“I’m glad to see our subcontractor trades now in line with the (International Building Code),” he added.
Deputy Leslie McClendon asked whether existing hotels and nursing homes would be required to comply with the new code. Crist explained that the new requirements are not retroactive and only new construction plans will need to show the new requirements.
“We won’t go back and require it. If it was built in accordance with the code at the time, it can remain as long as it’s in good service,” he said.
In response to another question from McClendon, Crist noted that the La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, currently under construction near the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, does not have to comply with the new code requirements since construction began before the updates were adopted.
Crist also noted that city staff will meet with the Arizona Public Service Co. and all electrical contractors to go over all significant changes.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked if the updates apply to remodeling projects. Crist explained that it does apply to remodeling and new additions in commercial projects.
Shoop pointed out that some older properties are being leveled and rebuilt for commercial uses. Crist noted that if a residential property is leveled and built back as commercial, it would be required to follow the updated codes.