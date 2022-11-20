va clinic
After being closed for a week, Yuma’s Veteran Affairs Community Clinic will reopen on Monday for at least 30 days while the federal government and building owners continue negotiating a new long-term lease.

 Photo by JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

Yuma’s Veteran Affairs Community Clinic will reopen on Monday while the federal government and building owners continue negotiating a new lease.

Clifford Baser of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explained that the clinic had to be closed earlier this week when a new rental agreement could not be reached.

