Yuma’s Veteran Affairs Community Clinic will reopen on Monday while the federal government and building owners continue negotiating a new lease.
Clifford Baser of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs explained that the clinic had to be closed earlier this week when a new rental agreement could not be reached.
However, Veterans Affairs has since been granted a 30-day extension to operate while a long-term lease agreement is worked out.
“VA Contracting continues to work diligently on the contract negotiations,” Baser said. “All the parties are on the same page, so we hope to have a resolution sometime very soon.”
He added that staff at the clinic will reach out to veterans whose appointments were canceled to notify them of the new date and times they have been rescheduled.
The clinic, located at 3111 S. 4th Ave. in the Big Curve Shopping Center, provides health care to over 4,000 area veterans.
Baser said during the clinic’s temporary closure, the VA continued providing veterans with healthcare options, such as home care and virtual and telephonic medical appointments.
Two mobile medical care units were also set up in the American Legion Post 19 parking lot on Virginia Drive to provide face-to-face meetings with doctors.
He said the VA will provide status updates on the lease negotiation for the Yuma VA Community Clinic whenever they become available.