Shady Mercado, 38, and her daughter, Samantha Mercado, 20, want to be able to leave their home and feel safe. They want to visit with friends and extended family without fear of getting sick with the COVID-19 virus.
They have been quarantining for a year, since last March, and they’re suffering from cabin fever.
So when vaccinations opened up to everyone 16 and up, they quickly signed up. They were among the Yuma County residents who got their shot on Monday, the first day that the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, operated as a state-run “super-pod” vaccination site. The term “pod” refers to “point of dispensing.”
For the Mercado family, opting for the vaccine has never been a question. “My husband is a pharmacist,” Shady said, noting also that she worked in a doctor’s office for six years and knows the importance of vaccines.
Samantha, an Arizona Western College student studying video production, followed her dad’s advice: “Got to stay safe.” But she pointed out that it’s more than keeping herself safe. “The rest of the family is at very high risk because they work in hospitals and stuff like that, a lot of nurses and doctors. So it would be nice to hang out with the rest of the family,” she said.
Shady, who just got her teaching degree, added: “We haven’t visited friends, we haven’t traveled. Because my husband is a pharmacist, we have stuck to all the guidelines. We’re dying to get out. We have a little cabin fever. We only leave for essentials, and it’s hard for the family.”
However, even with the vaccine, they will still follow all the recommended guidelines because they have a 10-year-old daughter at home who isn’t yet eligible for a vaccine.
The super-pod is managed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Yuma County and City of Yuma. Other partners include the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University.
Major General Michael T. McGuire, director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of Arizona’s Army and Air National Guard, Joint Programs and the Division of Emergency Management.
McGuire toured the vaccination site on Monday and had nothing but praise for the local operation as well as YRMC and city and county officials. In this partnership, the state will allocate the vaccine, provide the registration system and offer support to the incident command team in the hands of YRMC.
McGuire called the operation a “brilliant” example of “letting the local government, the local authorities, the local hospital, the local population, figure out what they need first and what they need the most, figure out how they need to do it, and then come to us as the state to figure out how to fill in the gaps to assist.
“I just want to say to all the citizenship of Yuma, to all the leadership of Yuma, to all the Yuma first responders and medical professionals, you just knocked it out of the park,” McGuire said.
The general explained why the state chose Yuma as the site for a state-run vaccination operation. “Yuma was actually the very first county that expressed a strong interest to partner with the state after we got through the partnerships we had already formed in the major metropolitan areas in Maricopa and Pima counties. Yuma was first up and they had a great operation we could build up on,” he told the Yuma Sun.
YRMC has been using the indoor Civic Center to administer shots since January whenever it received a vaccine supply from the Yuma County Health Department. As a state-supported site, the hours of operation will run initially from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The plan is to expand the capacity from 1,000 vaccines a day to 4,000 vaccines when the supply comes in.
The hope is that eventually the site will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until every Yuma County citizen who wants a vaccine gets it.
“We want to get back to normal,” McGuire said. “The statewide message has been to get over 3.5 million Arizona citizens over the age of 18 both the first and second doses by July 1. That would put us beyond 55% of our adult population and, for lack of a better term, confer some level of herd immunity.”
McGuire added: “I’m confident by July 1st every citizen in Yuma County that would like to get the shot will be able to get the shot.”
Kristina McNair, YRMC director of project management and in charge of the incident command team, echoed the sentiment: “Ultimately our goal is to ensure that every eligible person in Yuma County who wants to receive a vaccine, receives a vaccine, and today is a huge step towards that goal.” She noted that kids will probably be able to get the vaccine in early 2022.
While the super-pod will completely shift to the Pfizer vaccine, for the next three weeks, those who still need the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be able to get it in the mornings. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in the afternoons. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older.
Appointments are being timed so no large crowds gather at the site. Individuals check in in the lobby and are guided into a vaccination station where a nurse administers the shot and hands out a “#Stick it to COVID” sticker. As people sit for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse reactions, a staff member will go to them to make an appointment for their second dose.
Several local officials were on hand on Monday as well to celebrate the transition. “It’s great that we’re getting started,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “I was encouraged by (McGuire’s) comments that as we grow the number of vaccines, we’ll be able to grow up to the 4,000 a day that this facility and these staff members can actually make happen.”
“I’m very excited that they’re here,” Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon said. “This operation is fantastic and is set to go. We just want to encourage people to call and make appointments. Keep trying if it’s busy. Call in even if it’s full to get your name in the system so when appointments do open, the paperwork is already done. It’s important to get all that done so when appointments do open up, it’s a whole lot faster.”
“We’re very fortunate that they have chosen us, the convention center, for vaccinations,” Councilman Gary Knight said. He noted that the city’s goal is to get all City Hall and city employees vaccinated by the end of April. “That way we can go back to full operations without masks. That’s the reason masks will be required in city buildings, until all of our people are fully vaccinated.”
Sightings of young people thrilled staff members. Lisa Lott, a registered nurse who retired last summer but is back to help with the vaccination program, called it “splendid” that vaccine eligibility opened for individuals 16 and up. She pointed out that young people are the “most mobile.”
Liz Jones, director of ambulatory operations, agreed. “You know what’s great? Seeing 16-year-olds. We’ve had tons of young people. It’s been amazing.”
Some teens have gone in on their own. Jones admired their initiative. “I asked them why they came in today. ‘I don’t want to get sick,’” Jones said.
She added that some people, of all ages, cried after getting the shot. “They have been fighting the pandemic for a year,” she noted.
To make an appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 1-844-542-8201 for assistance in English or Spanish.
Non-clinical volunteers are also needed to help run the vaccination clinic. Volunteers will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment for their second dose upon completion of their volunteer shift. For more information and to sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/3rzw9t9c.