Yuma voters will decide whether to approve changes to the city charter as recommended by a citizen’s committee. Of the three proposed changes, one is connected to the compensation given to the mayor and council members for fulfilling their duties.
The City Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted an ordinance calling for a special election to be held Nov. 8 as an all-mail ballot election.
Presently, the mayor receives $12,000 annually and each council member gets $3,600 a year. The salary for mayor was last changed in 1996 and the salary for council members in 1985.
The committee proposed that the mayor be paid 60% and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. Currently the supervisors’ salary is set by the Arizona Legislature at $63,000.
During the review, the committee spent a significant amount of time discussing the compensation for the mayor and council members, which Russ Clark, committee chairman, described as “well below like cities across the nation and Arizona by quite a lot.”
However, the committee did not want to indicate an exact figure in the charter, preferring to tie the compensation to that of the county supervisors, which is set by the state Legislature. This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ compensation, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter.
“It’s been very difficult in the past to get mayor and council salaries raised because it’s fixed in the charter. With this change, as the state Legislature changes the compensation for the supervisors, then the mayor and council salaries would adjust accordingly,” Interim City Administrator Jay Simonton explained in a previous meeting.
“But as you’ll notice, the last four times it was recommended for change, it failed with the voters. So I think it makes perfect sense to tie it to something that indexes,” Simonton noted at the time. “They felt that tying it to something that changes, that they don’t necessarily have any control over, was something that they would recommend moving forward.”
One member of the public spoke on the proposed council compensation. Gary Wright, a former council member, agreed that the salary compensation for council members needs to be raised because it hasn’t changed since 1985. But he questioned the wisdom of tying the compensation to the state Legislature.
If approved, Wright said, “the voters of Yuma will lose their right to ever vote on council compensation ever again, because that decision will be made by the state Legislature. And I feel that it’s not an issue all about salaries right now. It’s an issue of keeping local decisions with our local voters and not giving away those decisions to the state Legislature.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls responded, noting that “it still is local control, because at any point the citizenry can put another measure on the ballot (and) change what it’s tied to, change the percentages, remove that portion, put a new one in.”
Pointing out that the compensation hasn’t changed for 30 to 40 years, Nicholls added: “We want to be able to index it to something, and something relevant is other elected officials. At any point in time, it can be changed again so the voters of Yuma aren’t forfeiting their control. They’re just saying, hey, we want to tie it to something that can change. And if somehow the state does something out of control, which hasn’t ever happened with Board of Supervisor salaries, they’ve never tripled or quadrupled, they could put it back on the ballot.”
If the compensation change is approved by voters, Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short explained that, according to “very clear judicial decision,” the new salaries would go into effect with the seating of the next council following the next election and a legal review.
“And then everybody moves up … because you can’t have some of you getting paid more than the others,” Short noted.
Aside from the compensation issue, voters will also determine whether to change the appointment of the city attorney from being appointed by the city administrator to being appointed by the council and a change to the possible severance for the city administrator from two months up to six months if there’s a separation of employment. Ultimately, the council can choose to give less but the amount would be capped to six months.
The citizen’s committee first reviewed the city charter in 2019, going line by line and page by page. The group finished its review and recommended four charter amendments just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Consequently, the council elected to move forward with just one of the recommendations, which changed the timing of the city’s election to comply with a state law that had changed the year prior. Voters approved this charter amendment.
The council at that time decided to revisit the other three recommendations at the end of the pandemic.
After researching how other municipalities handle the role of the city attorney, the committee also recommended that the city attorney work for the mayor and council, not for the city administrator.
If approved by voters, the city council would then be responsible for hiring the city attorney and the attorney would report to the council and the compensation for the attorney would be set by the council.
Another proposed amendment calls for changing the severance pay for the city administrator in case of removal from two months salary to up to six months salary.
“That’s just an industry standard,” Simonton said.
The city budgeted $60,000 for an election this year. The council went with an all mail-in election, which will cost less than a traditional polling centers and ballots election.