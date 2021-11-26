The City of Yuma welcomed two new department directors this month. Chris Young has taken helm of the Engineering Department, and Tim Bourcier is heading the Planning and Neighborhood Services as its first director.
CHRIS YOUNG
Young joins the city as director of engineering, coming from Yuma County, where he served as county engineer and director of engineering.
Young has 28 years of experience in engineering and administration and is a registered professional engineer in Arizona and California. He replaces Jeff Kramer, who retired.
Prior to his position with Yuma County, Young served as a principal engineer for Glendale, Ariz., and was the community development director for Visalia, Calif., and city engineer and public works director for El Mirage, Ariz.
He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, American Public Works Association and American Water Works Association.
“I am excited to lead the City of Yuma’s Engineering team,” Young said. “We will continue to provide excellent customer service to our community while being committed to continuous improvement. As a current Yuma resident, I appreciate the opportunity to be part of the team that makes our great city even better.”
TIM BOURCIER
Due to growth as well as construction activity, the Community Development Department transitioned into two departments this fiscal year: Building Safety and Planning and Neighborhood Services.
Bourcier has been hired as the first director of Planning and Neighborhood Services. Building official Randy Crist was promoted to director of building safety prior to Bourcier’s arrival.
Bourcier has more than 10 years of experience as an urban planning professional with extensive knowledge in the areas of long-range planning, smart growth development and sustainable and resilient communities.
A Michigan native, Bourcier comes from Louisiana, where he worked for the South Central Planning and Development Commission in the position of Planner IV. Previously he worked as a principal planner for MPG Urban Planning Services and as a senior planner with Davis, Bowen and Friedel Inc.
Bourcier stated that he was happy to be in a growing city, a first for his career. “People want to see Yuma grow but don’t want to give it all away,” he said, while also referencing the importance of military operations and farmland.
“I’m excited to use my experience to help take the current inertia and move it forward in a way that works for Yuma residents and developers, so that we grow in the right ways,” he added.