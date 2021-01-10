A newspaper in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico, is reporting that a 39-year-old Yuma woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
According to the Tribuna de San Luis, the woman, based on documents found at the scene, has been identified as Yuma resident Mari Luz.
San Luis Municipal Police say prior to the crash Luz had been driving her 2019 Chevrolet Sonic north on the San Luis-Riito Highway, at a high-rate of speed.
An investigation into the crash determined that Luz, for unknown reasons, suddenly lost control of her vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway in the vicinity of milepost 7.
After receiving a 911 call reporting the crash, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival they found Luz’s car more than 90 yards from the freeway.
Luz, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Police say Luz, whose body was found about 12 yards away from her car, died of her injuries before paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.
This was the fourth crash involving a fatality within the past two weeks, according to Municipal police.
Two of the crashes reportedly happened with the San Luis Rio Colorado City limits, with the other two happening on roads in the San Luis Valley.
