The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover collision in which a Yuma woman was killed.
The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Raye Goodwill.
According to information provided by Public Information Officer Michael Mitchell, the crash happened at approximately 6:25 a.m. on Interstate 8, just west of Ogilby Road.
The agency is reporting that prior to the crash, Goodwill had been driving her 2002 Toyota east on Interstate 8 at a high rate of speed.
For unknown reasons, Goodwill’s vehicle veered off the roadway, where it subsequently overturned on the dirt shoulder.
Goodwill, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected to be factors in the collision at this time.
