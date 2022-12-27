A 21-year-old Yuma woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she lost control of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) she was driving and got pinned underneath it after it rolled over.

The incident happened at approximately 5:20 p.m., with deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responding to the area of Avenue D and County 20th Street for a report of a collision involving an OHV.

