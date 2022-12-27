A 21-year-old Yuma woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she lost control of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) she was driving and got pinned underneath it after it rolled over.
The incident happened at approximately 5:20 p.m., with deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responding to the area of Avenue D and County 20th Street for a report of a collision involving an OHV.
The initial investigation revealed a Can-Am Maverick X3 was traveling in the desert terrain when the driver lost control during a turn.
As a result, the Can-Am began to roll and ultimately came to a rest, pinning the driver, who had been ejected, underneath it.
The driver of the Can-Am, identified as Kenia Pardo-Arreola, was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the collision.
The passenger in the Can-Am, who was wearing a seatbelt and helmet, did not sustain any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
The YCSO would like to remind the public to follow off-road laws and safety guidelines when operating OHVs, such as wearing seatbelts and or harnesses and helmets.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.