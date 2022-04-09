The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has identified a 30-year-old woman as a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.
Deputies are looking for Serena Isabel Cadena, who is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds.
“She is not a suspect,” said YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak. “She is currently being sought for questioning.”
Pavlak added that Cadena should be considered armed and dangerous and asked people not to approach her if they see her, but to instead call the sheriff’s office to report any information they may have.
“It is possible she may still be in the area,” Pavlak said. “So far, deputies have not been able to locate her.”
On Monday, April 4 at approximately 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of the 3300 block of W. 5th Street.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.
While deputies and a person who reported the shooting attempted to save the man by performing CPR on him, they were unsuccessful.
The man, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and has assumed the investigation.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.