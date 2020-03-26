Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for a 20-year-old Yuma woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks now.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra reported that on Saturday, March 21, YCSO received information about a video of Eva Fernandez Quiroz in Mexicali, Mexico, that was circulating on the internet.
The family was notified, according to Sgt. Guerra, and confirmed that the person in the video was indeed Fernandez Quiroz, but it was from a previous trip, before she was reported missing.
Fernandez Quiroz was last seen at her residence on Saturday, March 14, at approximately 11 a.m. riding her bicycle, which is described as a matte black Huffy, with white dots and 26-inch tires.
She is described as a Hispanic female with short dark brown hair, brown eyes, partially shaved eyebrows, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, and multicolor (pink, white, black) sneakers.
She also suffers from mental illness.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to notify YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at www.yumacountysheriff.org.