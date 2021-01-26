With feral cats a problem in the community, $30,000 in grant funding to cover the cost of spay and neuter surgeries of animals was welcomed by both Yuma and Yuma County.
The funding from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay and Neuter Committee also covers household pets.
The city received $20,000 and the county $10,000 for the unincorporated areas The funding must be used for spay and neuter surgeries only.
While the ACASNC dispersed the funds, the check will come from PETsMART Charities. The grant funds were raised from the sales of the ACASNC Arizona automobile license plates.
The Yuma Police Department’s Animal Control Services unit is tasked with decreasing the number of stray animals in the community. Animal Control will direct the $20,000 to the Humane Society of Yuma to increase spay and neuter efforts in the city. Animal Control will issue vouchers to HSOY when it performs spay or neuter surgeries and will use the grant funds to pay the authorized fees.
HSOY ceased all spay and neuter surgeries last year due to a lack of staff, including a veterinarian, and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the organization now has a veterinarian and enough staff and has restarted the procedures, according to Annette Lagunas, HSOY executive director.
A city staff report noted that the grants will “assist with decreasing the number of stray or unwanted animals in the City of Yuma.”
All funds must be used by Aug.15, and any unspent funds must be returned. During the Jan. 20 meeting, Councilman Chris Morris noted the deadline and asked about outreach efforts to make sure all funds are used. Police Chief Susan Smith said that HSOY’s outreach efforts ensure that the community knows about the program and it’s unlikely that grant funds will remain past the deadline as the money from the annual grant is used up every year.
Councilwoman Karen Watts asked if the grant funding could also be used for the trap, neuter and release program, commonly called TNR, which targets feral cats. Smith replied that the grant covers all animals, including feral cats.
The council unanimously voted to authorize the city administrator to execute the necessary paperwork with the ACASNC to disperse the awarded grant funds to support community spay and neuter surgeries.
Yuma County received a $5,000 grant, and the Health District requested that the Board of Supervisors authorize a match of $5,000 from the general fund. The supervisors unanimously agreed to the request, which was part of the consent agenda for the Jan. 20 meeting.
Yuma County’s portion of the grant will go towards continued support of feral cat spay and neuter surgeries through trap, neuter and release efforts.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that the funds couldn’t come at a better time since feral cats are becoming a problem, especially in the unincorporated areas, and the grant funding will show residents that the county is doing something about it.
“Not only do we care, we find ways to solve the problem,” he said.
Health District Director Diana Gomez called the grant funding one of a series of “small steps” towards solving the problem.
Vice Chairman Martin Porchas asked if it was possible for the cities and towns to get involved and match the grant. Gomez replied that HSOY is “open to that” and that cities are also eligible to apply for this grant funding, as Yuma did.
In a letter to the city and county, Lagunas, who also serves as the chair of the Arizona Companion Animal Spay/Neuter Committee, urged officials to promote the Pet Friendly License Plates.
“We encourage you and your staff to purchase the plates for your vehicles, too,” she wrote.
Taxpayers can also support spay and neuter efforts when filing tax returns. Arizona first allowed taxpayers to donate to this fund via their tax in 2017.
“Please inform your community and encourage them to do so,” Lagunas said.
For more information on Arizona's Pet Friendly License Plate program, go to azpetplates.org.