Comics, costumes and gaming come together when YumaCon returns this weekend at the Yuma Civic Center.
YumaCon provides visitors an opportunity to attend discussion panels, play tabletop games or e-sports, and show off their costumes in front of cosplay judges.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Attendees are invited to meet new friends, talk with special guests and groups, and explore the vendor gallery for fan merchandise.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Adult beverages will be available in the panel room.
Tickets are available for purchase online here: tinyurl.com/v73d9jtj. General admission tickets will be $20 per day or $30 for a full-weekend pass.
Event badges will be available via the “will call” area at the event or at the Civic Center box office. Tickets are nonrefundable.
Children ages 5 and younger are free. Children ages 14 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Special attractions will include panels from special guests; Dosis Virtual Reality gaming; tabletop games with Lost Empire Games; E-Sports Arena; Cosplay Masquerade contest; Larping Encampment and demonstrations; STEDY Digital Animation Demos; 360 Photo Booth; and Vendor Hall with dozens of comic book, art, and merchandise vendors.
Special guests include Angi Viper, Arizona Ghostbusters, Eggdrop Ramen Studio, Jay Fotos, The Otaku Teacher, Kipsworld, Shonare Vhekadla Clan Mando Mercs Costume Club, Orlando Harding, Omaha Perez, Rogue Duck Studios, Thermocosplay, Umbrella Corp AZ Hive and other guests to be announced.
The rules for attendees are as follows:
- No functional props or weapons, or props made out of metal, are allowed at YumaCon.
- All props must be inspected and tagged at security upon entrance to the convention.
- All costume props must conform to state and federal law.
- Projectile costume props and costume weapons must be rendered inoperable.
- No outside food or beverages are allowed at the event. There will be food vendors with food and beverages available for purchase.