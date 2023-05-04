Denney McKay, who has a long history in the seed industry, is being recognized as this year’s honorary member by the Seed Trade Association of Arizona. A longtime member of the organization, McKay served as the president in 2006 and continues to be a supporter through Sakata Seed.
“He’s been in the seed industry for many, many years. I’ve had a longtime relationship with Denney for 25 years off and on,” said STAA President Joe Vandiver in announcing McKay’s selection for the honor.
Asked about his reaction to being selected, McKay answered that he was “surprised and happy to see Joe Vandiver’s phone number come up on my dash. He and I go back years. I feel honored to be selected.”
McKay joined STAA in 1999, started going to conventions and went through the chairs. He recalled that the organization had a lot of meetings during his presidency as it was during the Karnal bunt crisis in the wheat industry. “That consumed the year. Everyone was up in arms.”
His convention was held at the Omni Tucson National Resort. “It was a really good meeting and a good time,” he said. “I knew and worked with all the board members. Most of them were part of my distributor network.”
He values his STAA membership for the many good friendships he’s formed, the business networking it offers and the opportunity it provides to remain informed and knowledgeable about current issues.
McKay, a Yuma-area native, grew up with close ties to the agriculture industry as his father was a ditch rider for Yuma County Water Users, and he began working in his uncle’s custom fertilizer business at a young age. Over the years, he has worked for several seed companies in both sales and production, except for a few years working for an independent auto dealership in California.
Since 2017, he has been with Sakata Seed America, a company he had previously worked for from 1989 to 2006 in various positions, including area sales and product development manager. He now is senior field agronomist for the company, in charge of broccoli seed production. It’s a position he enjoys because of the challenges of figuring out planting dates, manipulation techniques and other cultural practices that vary by variety. All of this combines to maximize yields for the new varieties that come out each year. It is gratifying, he said, to not just meet production expectations but to exceed them. “It’s fun and personally rewarding to do better than expected.”
And, yes, he eats a lot of the vegetable.
While working fulltime, he has taken agriculture and business classes at Arizona Western College. He also attended the ASTA Management Academy of Purdue University, D.W Block Sales Training and Karrass Effective Negotiating Seminar.
In addition to his involvement with STAA, McKay is a member of Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, a volunteer for Bridget’s Gift Breast Cancer Fund and Hospice of Yuma Fund Development and supporter of Humane Society of Yuma.
He and his wife, Wendy, have one daughter and three grandchildren.