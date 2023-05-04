Denney McKay, who has a long history in the seed industry, is being recognized as this year’s honorary member by the Seed Trade Association of Arizona. A longtime member of the organization, McKay served as the president in 2006 and continues to be a supporter through Sakata Seed.

“He’s been in the seed industry for many, many years. I’ve had a longtime relationship with Denney for 25 years off and on,” said STAA President Joe Vandiver in announcing McKay’s selection for the honor.

