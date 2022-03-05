While he knew he always wanted to serve in the military, Yuma native William Madson, a hospital corpsman 2nd class in the U.S. Navy, said he also wanted to follow in his mother’s footsteps and help people.
Not only did he achieve that goal, but he was also recently selected as the Center for Security Forces (CENSECFOR) 2021 Junior Sailor of the Year.
Capt. Douglas Pegher, the commanding officer for (CENSECFOR), made the announcement during a virtual ceremony in October.
“Petty Officer Madson’s outstanding contributions at Detachment North Island have had an immense impact on SERE training and the staff,” said Pegher. “He has distinguished himself through superior performance, personal devotion, and documented success. His accomplishments are truly extraordinary, and he most deserves to be our Junior Sailor of the Year.”
His mother, Mari Noel, is a nurse practitioner at Yuma Regional Medical Center Pediatrics.
Although born in Mesa, Madson’s family moved to Yuma when he was an infant. He graduated from Cibola High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2011 after attending Arizona Western College for a year.
His entire family, as well as that of his wife, Carli, all still reside in Yuma.
“She is a Yuma girl,” Madson said. “We met while we were in high school. She attended Gila Ridge.”
Madson’s first tour of duty was at the naval hospital in Pensacola, Fla., where he served as a behavioral health technician and a leading petty officer from 2013 to 2016. He was meritoriously promoted to the rank of E-5 at the end of his tour.
“It is a huge honor to be selected as the Junior Sailor of the Year for CENSECFOR, one that I don’t take lightly,” Madson said. “This is extremely gratifying to me in that I was able to accomplish a goal I set for myself. Hearing the news (of being selected) left me speechless.”
In 2016, Madson was transferred to the 2nd Marine Corps Division in Camp Lejeune, N.C., where he stayed until 2019.
He is currently assigned to the CENSECFOR Detachment North Island in San Diego, where he serves as a Navy instructor and as a Joint Personnel and Recovery Agency certified behavioral health technician.
As a subject matter expert and certified master training specialist, Madson provides risk management to high-risk training for the Navy’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) course.
SERE is a 12-day Code of Conduct course that trains sailors whose duties identify them as high-risk for capture, the skills necessary to survive and evade capture, to resist exploitation if captured, to escape if possible, and to return home with honor.
“I take a lot of pride in asking questions,” said Madson when asked what advice he would offer to his fellow sailors seeking to be a Sailor of the Year. “I ask my peers and leadership continuously about where my strengths lie and where I may need improvement. Once you recognize that, you can focus on strengthening those areas to make you well-rounded.”
Calling her his rock, Madson also said he probably wouldn’t have had any of his career achievements without the support he has received from his wife over the years.
“She comes from a family of public servants, so she understands the requirements and resiliency it takes to succeed in our career field,” Madson said. “She challenges me to continue doing great things and never settle.”
Having recently graduated from Arizona State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree online, Madson now plans on pursuing officer candidate school.
“I love the Navy and everything about it,” Madson said. “I’m committed to it and will be a lifer.”
Madson’s current assignment ends in August. While he does not know where he will be transferred to next, he said he hopes it will also be in the San Diego area.
