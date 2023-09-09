Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High near 110F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 86F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. Hot. High around 105F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.