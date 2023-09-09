Yuman Robert Vigil is known by many as an area manager for Desert Valley Mortuary, All Saints Cremation and Memorial Chapel, and Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Cemetery. His background in funeral cemetery management and medical examiner operations has brought him to serve an extra role, however, as an intermittent employee for the federal government.
When disaster strikes and local resources are overwhelmed with handling fatalities, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS) National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) sends a Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team (DMORT) to assist.
As a mass fatality management expert intermittently working for HHS, Vigil has been deployed to assist with responses to Alaska Airlines Crash #261 (2000), American Airlines Crash #587 (November 2001), 9/11 incidents, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita (2005), the California Camp Fire wildfire (2018) and COVID-19 (2021).
Most recently, Vigil was deployed for three weeks to assist the Maui County Coroner’s Office in its response to the Maui wildfires from early August.
“During a response, the state/territory can request the assistance of DMORT,” NDMS Director Helga Scharf-Bell said. “Mr. Vigil and his team worked under the guidance of local authorities by providing technical assistance and personnel to support the recovery, decontamination, examination and identification of deceased victims.”
Vigil served as a section chief once the team was set up. This team consisted of experts in varying fields. Per Vigial, the DMORT is more of an operation to assist coroner’s offices and medical examiner’s offices. It includes forensic pathologists, forensic dentists, fingerprint specialists, x-ray technicians and forensic anthropologists as well as funeral directors, medical examiners, forensic odontologists, administrative specialists and security specialists.
“I was appointed as a deputy commander under HHS, the NDMS system, which I’m the deputy commander for region nine,” Vigil said. “I was there for three weeks. My job was to, as the deputy commander, was to assist in setting up the federal operations there to assist the Maui County officials as that they were overwhelmed with the incident.”
Per the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR), Vigil’s team was deployed with a Disaster Portable Morgue Unit (DPMU), a depository of equipment and supplies that can be used to stand up a complete morgue at a disaster site. The DPMU consisted of approximately 22.5 tons of supplies and equipment, including mortuary examination tables, x-ray units and laboratory equipment.
A Victim Identification Center (VIC) Team was also deployed to support a local family assistance site, ASPR reported. These personnel include victim advocates, mortuary specialists, dental officers, medical investigators as well as safety and logistical personnel who serve as a liaison to victims’ families. They conducted interviews with family members to gather antemortem information – including DNA samples – to assist in identifying human remains.
“Our job was as a team; our team and all the agencies became one family,” Vigil remarked. “We worked very well together – great teamwork. And what happened was this family, meaning our team; we were there to provide, to do whatever we could, you know, properly to identify the remains and have them returned to the family.”
The team worked 12- to 14-hour days during their three weeks together. When asked about the difficulty of the work, Vigil responded, “I’ve done this for a long time and you have to be prepared. And you are the professional, you know? I’m the professional. I have a job to do. And I’m there to assist the local authorities and the families that have lost a loved one.”
Describing fatality management, he reiterated that it’s a way of working with different agencies and organizations. Typically those include law enforcement, health care, emergency management, medical examiners and coroners.
The goal of fatality management is “to ensure that the proper recovery, handling of human remains, the proper identification, transportation, tracking and the disposition of personal effects of the human remains” is done well.
“Probably the most important thing is our team was just part of the total operation,” Vigil said. “And again, you know, the Maui County officials, the government officials – it all came to one family. And our main goal was to do everything that we could to identify the remains that were located and return them to the family that lost their loved one.
“All county officials, government officials [were] all working together for the best of the community and the families there.”
While Vigil was deployed for three weeks and recently returned home to Yuma, he stated that the work is an ongoing operation for Maui officials.