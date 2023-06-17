A Yuma woman is hoping the appointment of a new state prosecutor in Sonora will spur the investigation into the disappearance of her nephew in San Luis Rio Colorado.
Dora Espinoza’s nephew, Rafael Alvarado, was living in a second home Alvarado owns in San Luis Rio Colorado. She last saw him Feb. 5 when he left the home to join a get-together with friends.
Few leads were turned up in the weeks and months immediately following his disappearance, but Espinoza said she hopes the investigation into his whereabouts will gain new momentum now that a new attorney general has been appointed for Sonora. The state’s governor last month appointed Gustavo Rómulo Salas to the post, succeeding Claudia Indira Contreras.
“There’s a new prosecutor and it looks like he gave orders for the investigation to move along,” Espinoza said. “Yesterday they were already interviewing witnesses.”
Espinoza’s fears for her nephew’s safety have been heightened amid weekly revelations about bodies of murder victims found in and around San Luis Rio Colorado, a city beset in recent years by rising levels of violence attributed mainly to rival drug cartels.
Espinoza has said her nephew’s disappearance may be related to a social media post of a video of municipal police searching her home in January. The video, recorded by security cameras at the home, was posted to social media by Alvarado, leading to threats against the family, she said.
Alvarado was living in the home while studying criminology at a college in San Luis Rio Colorado.
The Yuma woman filed a complaint against police for searching the home without a judicial order and she also sought an investigation into the officers’ conduct. But more than anything, she said, she wants to know what happened to Alvarado.
“Four months have gone by and we haven’t seen any progress (in the investigation). We’re not hoping justice will be done; we only want to know his whereabouts,” she said.
“The parents and the family (of Alvarado), deserve a little peace. It is Hell what we’ve gone through.”