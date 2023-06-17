ESPINOZA (copy) (copy)

Rafael Alvarado, missing since February in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.

A Yuma woman is hoping the appointment of a new state prosecutor in Sonora will spur the investigation into the disappearance of her nephew in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Dora Espinoza’s nephew, Rafael Alvarado, was living in a second home Alvarado owns in San Luis Rio Colorado. She last saw him Feb. 5 when he left the home to join a get-together with friends.

