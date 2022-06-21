Fourth Avenue and downtown Yuma were all rainbows June 17. A crowd of about 30 Yumans gathered outside the Maverick Inn to march all the way to Main Street. By the time they reached Red Moon Ale House, participants estimate there must have been upwards of 100 attendees.
“The LGBT community is strong in Yuma, Arizona,” event coordinator Peyton Ortiz said as she kicked off the march. “We are here to march for visibility, for acceptance and for freedom. If we come across any haters today, I want you to show them that they can’t rain on our parade to give them any attention because this next part is important, so listen up: your life is special. To anyone out there who feels alone or rejected, please know that your best day is around the corner. You will find your people. It will get better. Please live to see that day.”
Those marching shared their messages with signs and high spirits as they chanted all the way downtown.
Erica Hernandez, president of PFLAG Yuma, shared that she was very taken aback but very pleased with the turnout.
“There are bigger and better things to come,” she said.
PFLAG Yuma collaborated with Peyton Ortiz to make the event possible as well as family-friendly and accessible. Folks who couldn’t make the entire walk were able to join from Heritage Library or meet up with everyone at the end to enjoy food and drinks at Red Moon.
The biggest takeaway that Ortiz wants people to know, however, is that “if anyone is looking for support in Yuma, they can reach out to PFLAG Yuma for starters.”
Various artists and organizations such as Sonoran Prevention Works tabled outside Red Moon. Jewelry, accessories and art celebrating pride were available for purchase. Grumpa’s Home-Made Crosses showed support and free parent hugs were given to share the love.
Roberto Garcia, a peer support specialist supervisor for Sonoran Prevention Works, was there to let folks know they can have access to free HIV testing, in addition to the other services SPW provides.
“We want to make sure people know their status and let’s say they are reactive for one of those things, we want them to get connected to the proper services,” Garcia said. “And I think that’s something that not just the LGBT community needs to know, but everyone needs to know in general.”
To find support through PFLAG Yuma, visit their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pflagyumaAZ. The group regularly offers support meetings on first Saturdays of the month and third Wednesdays of the month at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living, located at 781 S. 2nd Ave. Virtual meetings can be arranged by emailing pflagyuma4u@gmail.com.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.