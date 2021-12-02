NOVA Home Loans has committed to donating over $500,000 to the communities they serve this year and Yuma County residents can vote to decide which nonprofit organizations receive the most funds.
As part of their Giving Back campaign, NOVA has identified a number of finalists in Flagstaff, Green Valley, Maricopa, Sierra Vista, Tucson and Yuma as well as the communities it serves in La Jolla, Calif., Colorado and Las Vegas, Nev.
In Yuma, the finalists are the Boys and Girls Club of Yuma, Yuma Council for CASA, Inc. (YCCI) and the Crossroads Mission. YCCI shared with the Yuma Sun that the first, second and third place awards are respectively $20,000, $9,000 and $6,000.
With voting begun, Yuma residents have the opportunity to select the finalist of their choice until Monday, Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Winners will be posted Friday, Dec. 10. To cast your vote, visit www.novahomeloans.com/giving.