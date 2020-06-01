As cities across the nation grapple with looting and violence following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota, some Yuma residents protested peacefully during the weekend, even with a curfew in place.
On Sunday, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency for Arizona and imposed a weeklong statewide curfew, beginning at 8 p.m., in response to riots and vandalism across the state.
Mayor Doug Nicholls addressed the curfew and local protests in a video posted on social media. “As this country deals with the untimely death of George Floyd, Yuma has responded in a typical Yuma way. We’ve had a peaceful and productive protest and really have just focused on the way Yuma operates on the national level with national issues,” Nicholls said.
Locally, Brianna Guirola, a barista who is African-America and Mexican, organized the “I Can’t Breathe Peace Protest” after seeing the “outrage” on social media over Floyd’s death. Viral videos show a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an African-American, as he repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” until he lost consciousness. He was later declared dead.
Guirola invited “people (of) all races (and) all beliefs to join” the protest against racist violence on Saturday and Sunday at the corner of 24th Street and 4th Avenue.
“We really want this violence to end,” she told the Yuma Sun.
By Sunday evening, at least 600 people had participated in the protest, Guirola said. She was proud of the support the protest had received. “Just because we’re a small community doesn’t mean we can’t make a big impact,” she said.
Her inspiration was her sister, a political activist in Iowa who is currently protesting in Minnesota. Guirola initially wanted to join her sister but then thought, “Why not do it here? Why not bring it to my community?”
She urged fellow protesters to keep “in mind our fellow brothers and sisters that we lost to police brutality” and noted that they are “Americans simply wanting a fair justice system.”
Yuma police officers had been “in and out” of the protest. “They’ve been pretty cool,” Guirola noted, adding that the officers said that as long as the protest stays peaceful, they would stay out of their way.
Guirola clarified that the protest isn’t against law enforcement. “Some people assume we hate police. That’s not the case at all,” she said.
A vandalism incident in which a suspect allegedly wrote obscenities against police on a wall at the police station is reportedly not related to the protests. Sgt. Lori Franklin said YPD would not be releasing information on the graffiti, but Councilman Mike Shelton shared his first-hand knowledge after going to the station following the incident. He said he saw the graffiti and later personally contacted protesters who assured him that they had nothing to do with the suspect and that they are “absolutely against any vandalism.” Shelton attributed it to a case of a copycat, presuming the suspect, who was taken into custody, saw the vandalism taking place in other cities.
The protesters planned to stay at the protest after the 8 p.m. curfew, but if city police ordered them to leave, they would move to the county jurisdiction.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday evening that the agency would not be enforcing the curfew order “unless there is a need to enforce it, such as the event of a riot.”
A press release added: “The Sheriff’s Office recognizes there have been peaceful protests within our community and those participants are encouraged to continue to remain civil while expressing their rights.”
The Yuma Police Department did not specify whether it would be enforcing the curfew order. “We will be doing as the Mayor instructed,” Sgt. Lori Franklin told the Yuma Sun.
Nicholls, in response to a question from the Yuma Sun, said, “The City of Yuma enforces lawful state orders, with appropriate discretion and education.” In the video, the mayor addressed the protests, saying, “Please continue that activity in the Yuma way, but by 8 o’clock be home, be safe, Yuma strong.”
At 8:40 p.m., Guirola told the Yuma Sun that she had reached a compromise with Police Chief Susan Smith who agreed to let them stay until 10 p.m.
“She also told me that if I continue throughout the week, YPD will stand with us from 2-8 (p.m.),” Guirola said. “So amazing to have YPD on our side.”
Nicholls further explained in the video how the curfew impacts activities in Yuma. “So there will be no traveling or being in public places or public roadways, but there are a few exceptions,” he said, listing church or religious services, restaurant visits, going to work, commercial activity and medical or any type of emergency.
“Going to dinner with your family, going to the store for those items that you need, still allowed after 8 o’clock. But then we ask you to go home, safely, as quickly as you can,” he said.
In these cases, Nicholls said, “you’re still allowed to travel in the public right of way. We need you to go get out and do those things. Taking care of your family, taking care of your pets, those things are still allowed.”
Nicholls noted that the drive-in movie showings set for Sunday and Monday nights at Desert Sun Stadium would still go on. The mayor later told the Yuma Sun that the movie showings fall under the commercial and business activity exemption.
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez also addressed the curfew, posting on social media that he had just gotten off a phone call with Gov. Ducey, Mayor Nicholls, San Luis City Administrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya, San Luis Police Chief Richard Jessup and Ben Blink of the Governor’s Office.
“We are urging our community to stay home from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Those who will be allowed out are those traveling to or from work, attending religious services, obtaining food, caring for a family member, friend or animal, operating private businesses, seeking medical care, or fleeing dangerous circumstances,” Sanchez explained, adding that “all public safety personnel has been placed on call.”
“Our goal is to educate and hopefully, there will be no need to enforce. We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and ask for your help,” Sanchez said.