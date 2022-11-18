‘For too long individuals with intellectual disabilities have been hidden away in the corners of society with little connection to the outside world,” said Special Olympics Arizona (SOAZ) President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. “Until that changes in every classroom and every community across Arizona, our mission, our work is never done.”

Speaking at the Sixth Annual Breakfast with Champions at the Palms RV Resort, Heckerman was one of various speakers Wednesday morning sharing about their “why” in joining the inclusive movement that is Special Olympics.

