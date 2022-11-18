‘For too long individuals with intellectual disabilities have been hidden away in the corners of society with little connection to the outside world,” said Special Olympics Arizona (SOAZ) President and CEO Jamie Heckerman. “Until that changes in every classroom and every community across Arizona, our mission, our work is never done.”
Speaking at the Sixth Annual Breakfast with Champions at the Palms RV Resort, Heckerman was one of various speakers Wednesday morning sharing about their “why” in joining the inclusive movement that is Special Olympics.
As an organization, Special Olympics aims to empower people with disabilities through sports, promoting inclusion and unity beyond competitive events. One program that is especially relevant to Yuma is Special Olympics’ Unified Champion Schools where students of all kinds of abilities play and compete together. And the organization relies on community support to continue its work.
Heckerman stated that SOAZ was able to safely put together hundreds of competitive events across the state for over 12,000 participants. Highlights included hosting four major state competitions and recently returning to pre-pandemic numbers for their fall games.
When it came to giving thanks for these accomplishments and more, however, she credited SOAZ’s coaches, volunteers, management team members and donors.
“Sometimes it’s a tireless, thankless job,” she said. “But these dedicated volunteers show up time and time again to share their talent and love with our Special Olympics community.”
Why are they part of SOAZ’s movement? For Mary A. Otondo teacher Mandy Evans, the reason is cultivating a culture of unity.
“Otondo has an atmosphere that promotes understanding, acceptance and inclusion among all students regardless of their abilities,” she said. “I have been in Otondo for 12 years and I’ve seen the way our students have welcomed the Special Olympic values into their lives. This is evident in all schools across Yuma County. Our athletes and partners exemplify the goal that the Special Olympics hopes to achieve.”
Somerton Police Department Chief Araceli Juarez attested to this goodness of the community, emphasizing that the police department’s volunteer work is done because they care.
When asked about why she goes beyond in helping people, she explained: “I refuse to be afraid of humanity because the percentage that police deal with is only 2%. The 98% is good people, people that want to do good. So I refuse to give up Special Olympics on that same note. Because we’re doing it for for great people. You look into the athletes’ eyes and you’ll see their hopes. We’ve had a visitor center at the police station to give them a tour and they’re excited about it! And that should be something that motivates us every day to continue to work for them.”
Parent and Coach James Grace told the story of his son, Job, who has cerebral palsy but doesn’t let it stop him from living his best life. Just like his parents, Job has grown up playing sports. In elementary school, he had access to Unified Sports through Special Olympics and in middle school again, he was able to join teams, thanks to the SOAZ presence in Yuma.
“Job has since competed in powerlifting, swimming for the second year and looks forward to another season of basketball coming up shortly,” he said. “Also there’s some talk of forming flag football for the first time here in Yuma, which is really exciting. We’ve made lifelong friends in the program – a priceless gift all on its own.
“I say all this just to let you know that this program is rewarding not just for the coach and father, but most importantly for the athlete that is given in most instances a second chance or a newly found chance at a real competition. The same kind of competition that some of us reminisce about or still experience to this day. It means more to these athletes than can ever be expressed by an event like this or a simple speech. Your support makes a real difference in the Yuma area and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”
SOAZ board member and athlete leader Sean Conkey wrapped up describing SOAZ’s impact in Yuma by describing his experience participating in Special Olympics in his youth and continuing into now.
“Special Olympics has shown me that someone doesn’t have a disability, they just have a different ability,” he said. “It shows the individuals as a whole, not just the outside. It’s the inside that matters. Special Olympics allowed me to grow out of my shell and be myself. I’ve also created lifetime friendships with people from all over the state of Arizona. I have friends from Tucson to Prescott and all the way down to where I was born in in Kingman – making my support group just a little larger and a little bit more hectic, but I love it.”
Conkey’s proudest moment from his involvement this year, however, was representing SOAZ at a tech conference for a fundraiser. He was able to bring in about $13,000 in donations.
“I would like to see Special Olympics grow into more and more schools like the Mary A. Otondo School,” he concluded. “This will help grow the importance of inclusion in communities so we can reach more community partners and more athletes for years to come.”
