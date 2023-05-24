The Arizona attorney general hosted a community listening session in Yuma on Tuesday to find out how residents feel about the proposed merger of supermarket companies Albertsons and Kroger and the potential impact it could have on community members.
With consumer protection a “huge” part of her office, Attorney General Kris Mayes is conducting an antitrust investigation into this merger before deciding whether she should seek to block it.
Last October, Kroger, known as Fry’s in Yuma, and Safeway, known as Albertsons in Yuma, announced their intention to merge. These companies are two of the largest grocery store chains in the country and among the top six employers in Arizona. Together they employ more than 35,000 in the state. Yuma has two Albertsons and two Fry’s stores owned by Kroger.
“I believe in antitrust laws. I believe in competition, and I believe our Legislature and our governor, in previous years, established those antitrust laws for a reason,” Mayes said.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, the antitrust laws serve “to protect the process of competition for the benefit of consumers, making sure there are strong incentives for businesses to operate efficiently, keep prices down, and keep quality up.”
“And so we are looking at this proposed merger through the lens of those antitrust laws and to determine whether it’s fair to the consumers of Arizona and the employees of these companies,” Mayes said.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Mayes outlined her concerns with the potential merger. “I have two or three major concerns. The first is the potential for this merger to raise prices on groceries at a time when Arizonans are already struggling with inflation. And I just don’t think that we can afford any merger of grocery store chains that would dramatically increase prices,” she said.
Secondly, she’s concerned about potential layoffs and store closures. “I think this could deeply impact rural communities. We heard today there are parts of Yuma where the grocery store is being used by surrounding rural areas, like Dateland coming into the Foothills,” Mayes noted.
“It’s an impact to the customers and the residents, and it’s an impact to the employees who could potentially lose their jobs,” she said.
Mayes is also concerned about the exacerbation of food deserts in Arizona. “We already have a lot of places in Arizona that are essentially food deserts and have very little access to fresh produce,” she noted.
“I think this is important for a community like Yuma. I’m really worried about the potential for this to hurt farmers and ranchers and agricultural growers like we have here in Yuma because it could limit the number of stores that they can sell into. And I think that’s why the Western Growers Association is now formally opposed to this merger, as has UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union),” Mayes said.
About a dozen people attended the listening session. Mario Munoz, who works at Fry’s, is against the merger. He experienced the Smith’s merger in the 2000s. “It didn’t go well at all. And Fry’s continues to say that they’re losing money,” Munoz said. “They’re making money. I know they’re making money.”
Munoz added that it upsets him “to see that they’re not passing on the savings to the consumer.”
Sandy Newberry, a Foothills resident, pointed out that her area already does not have enough stores. “They would have to be out of their mind to close the (Fry’s) in the Foothills. There’s Walmart, that’s all we have there, and that store, I mean, I have seen lines that go to the back of the store and around the store. And it’s not big enough for the area that it serves.”
In the winter, Newberry added, the Fry’s pharmacy doesn’t have enough medications for all its customers. “There is sometimes a seven to 10 day wait to get the drugs,” she noted.
Anita Maude, fund development director at the Yuma Community Food Bank, noted that the Fry’s in the Foothills also serves the residents and visitors in the outlying areas of East County, including Wellton, Tacna, Dateland and Antelope.
“It’s a once-a-month trip to the grocery store, to procure what you need for the month. And you take that away, that will severely impact those families,” Maude said.
Newberry also noted that whether summer or winter, the local stores can’t seem to keep their shelves stocked.
Maude pointed out that the food bank relies on both grocery stores for food donations and that shutting some of these stores down as a result of the merger will constrict the food bank’s food supply.
The attorney general’s investigation into the merger is a waste of state resources, according to Robert Scarborough, owner of Green Trees Grocery Outlets in Yuma.
“It’s my personal belief that consumers will never even know that this happened after it’s happened,” he said.
He also defended the companies’ right to decide their own futures. “They’re better positioning themselves to be against Walmart. And they’re doing what they do so that they can protect the health and the future of their business,” Scarborough said.
“It’s a waste of state resources going against individual companies that are doing what they want to do to better themselves,” he added. “I’m in favor of companies doing what they think is best for their health.”
If a store shuts down, “it’s only going to be because it’s an underperforming store. Eventually it’s going to happen regardless,” Scarborough added. “People don’t quit eating. If they’re not able to shop at this store, they’ll shop at the next. If they shut it down, it’s only because they have two very close competing stores in a very close geographic area. In Yuma, we don’t have that. Every store we have, it’s Walmart versus Fry’s, Walmart versus Albertsons.”
“Maybe you’re right, maybe I’m right. We don’t know,” Mayes said. “But once the merger is consummated, and they want to finish the merger, I think, in early 2024, that’s it. And so that’s why attorneys general in Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington State, California, and other states are taking a close look at this proposed merger.”
Asked about any potential benefit to the merger, Mayes said, “I pay attention to the argument that is made by these two companies that they have to combine to be strong enough to compete with Walmart. The problem is that, No. 1, I think they already are competing with Walmart, both of them. And No. 2, I don’t think that Walmart is a perfect substitute for a grocery store. I don’t think you get the same level of produce, and Walmart’s aren’t everywhere in Arizona. So you have parts in Arizona that do not have access to Walmart so that’s a concern for me. I guess that’s the one potential benefit, but I think it’s an illusory benefit.”
To submit feedback, go to www.azag.gov/consumer/topics/ka-merger.