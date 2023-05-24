The Arizona attorney general hosted a community listening session in Yuma on Tuesday to find out how residents feel about the proposed merger of supermarket companies Albertsons and Kroger and the potential impact it could have on community members.

With consumer protection a “huge” part of her office, Attorney General Kris Mayes is conducting an antitrust investigation into this merger before deciding whether she should seek to block it.

