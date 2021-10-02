Yuma’s academic world is mourning the loss of one of its biggest scholars. Arizona Western College Professor Michael J. Miller passed away unexpectedly Sept. 8 at the age of 68.
His wife, Lori Stofft, summarized his career as one of constancy and dedication to the community, stating: “He spent the bulk of his [40-year] professional career teaching English in a border town where literacy rates are among the lowest in the state [and] poverty rates are among the highest of the state. [H]e was absolutely dedicated; not at a prestigious Ivy League University, [but] at a community college. And he also found the energy and the time to bring incredible art opportunities to the people in this town that he loved, that he adopted.”
Known for his wide range of English, film and journalism classes at AWC, Miller also served in various leadership roles at the college: as the faculty advisor for its campus paper, Western Voice; Honors Director; Associate Dean of Humanities; Chair of Communications; Interim Director for the AWC Writing School and more.
In the community, Miller was known for hosting the popular Thursdays at the Theater film series at the Historic Yuma Theatre with his wife for over 15 years. He was nominated twice for the Tribute of the Muses, a legacy award recognizing individuals who’ve made significant contributions to Yuma’s art community. In 2017, he was recognized with the Frances Morris Endowed Faculty Achievement Award from the AWC Foundation. Miller was also a columnist for the Yuma Sun, writing on film and the Sonoran Desert.
But before all of this, Miller’s origins saw him learning to fearlessly speak his mind, even at personal cost, in Madison, Wis., and Germany.
Miller’s siblings, Shannon Rose and Kim Miller, shared that one of his most formative influences was his grandfather who fought in World War I and returned adamantly anti-war and pro-racial equality in an era when those values were largely unpopular.
The family’s relocation to Germany in Miller’s youth would continue to play a large role in his worldview. His parents were civilians working for the military and during the 12 years they spent there, they’d grown familiar with a constant sense of loss.
His brother, Kim Miller, expressed that Miller was one of the best in the family at carrying his grandfather’s spirit of expression forward.
“I guess I refer to him as something of a social justice warrior in his time,” he said, “and sort of in sync with someone like Martin Luther King Jr. A social progressive in a conservative community in the Midwest.”
Miller was greatly involved in his high school’s newspaper, “rattling cages” and speaking his mind despite the military community he lived in. He would go on to graduate valedictorian in his high school class and eventually earn a doctorate in English from Florida State University. Having studied literature and film, Miller was well prepared for the roles he would assume in Yuma.
Two years into Yuman life, Miller was already hosting his first of many film series. Stofft met him at this time and recalled that she would run into him often. One memorable night had been when she attended a screening of Vertigo (1958) for another film series. Miller invited whomever remained after to join him for pie at Carrows, a restaurant that once stood by the Big Curve on 32nd Street.
Miller’s love affair with the Sonoran Desert began with exploring Sierra Pinacate.
“We would travel to camp at Sierra Pinacate, which is a massive volcanic preserve just across the border in Mexico,” Stofft said. “Michael was my guide to wild places. He was really my introduction [to] the feeling of not being afraid of being in a wild place, of learning self-reliance in a wild place and also, learning how transformative it is to spend time in the wilderness. It opened the door to a lifetime of adventure.”
She shared that he was always up for adventure: “We went to Machu Picchu together. We climbed all over the Mayan ruins and Guatemala. We rafted through the Grand Canyon. We were above the Arctic Circle in Alaska. We hiked all over Sicily and Sardinia. The latest trip we did was in Spain and Portugal.”
And during all of this, Miller taught all manner of English courses for Northern Arizona University in Yuma and later, AWC.
Ellen Riek, a colleague and current professor of English at AWC, emphasized that Miller highly valued justice and was motivated by “a deep and passionate desire to help shape and promote student writing.”
Another colleague, Ed Schubert, said of Miller that “[To him,] everyone was family, everyone was important, everyone deserved to be treated fairly. He worked with colleagues the same way: leading by persuasion and experience, listening to everyone. He was both authoritative and gentle.”
“I really cherish those memories of sitting with him in the backyard, around the fire, and just delving into all sorts of philosophical, pedagogical, political discussions,” shared fellow professor Ric Jahna. “He had the patience and the intelligence and the willingness to, you know, to go pretty deep into topics in a way that most people really don’t or don’t want to even.”
Miller’s closest friends and colleagues recall his countless hikes on Pilot Knob with his dog, Cuzco. They also remember watching his youngest child, Mary Stofft, grow up. And most importantly, they remembered his love of the desert.
A self-described “convert to the church of the Sonoran Desert,” Miller embarked on a sabbatical in his final years, hiking the Sonoran Desert and writing in his blog, “Sonoran Visions.” One of his final and most-cherished courses was an Honors Colloquium he taught twice with Environmental Science Professor Jake Gibson about the Sonoran Desert and sense of place.
“He absolutely fell in love with the desert,” said Stofft. “He thought the biodiversity and the beauty in the desert was breathtaking here.”
Jahna spoke of persistence as essential to Miller’s worldview and approach to living. “A way to honor him, I think, is to grin and bear it and keep showing up,” he said.
Miller himself once wrote, “With the magnitude of the problems we’re faced with in these times, there’s no way for someone to reasonably believe they have no purpose. The worst we should reasonably believe is that there aren’t enough people who believe we can solve those problems in time. However, even if that were true, we have to press on just as if it weren’t, because there’s simply no alternative. As I once heard Ken Kesey say, ‘I no longer believe the world is coming to an end… Well, I still believe the world is coming to an end, I just don’t act like it anymore.’”
Stofft concluded, “He was absolutely committed to the potential for humanity to do the right thing by each other and by the planet.”