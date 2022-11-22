“I couldn’t be more impressed with the contribution that these farmers are making – not just to Arizona’s economy, but to feed our entire country,” said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Between volunteering at a Phoenix food bank and attending a Tucson event, Sinema came to Yuma Monday afternoon to tour JV Farms and partake in a roundtable discussion with Yuma’s agricultural leaders on the area’s needs regarding water, labor and the 2023 Farm Bill.
“I am continually impressed by the agricultural community here in Yuma,” she commented. “They’re at the cutting edge worldwide for the use of technology to increase efficiency, increase the crop yield and to decrease the use of water during tough times like the drought we’re in right now.”
Vic Smith, owner of JV Farms, and his associates showed Sinema a sampling of their innovative practices, including the use of high-powered lasers to recognize plants and target weeds with the Carbon Robotics LaserWeeder and the use of drones to aid in irrigation.
Mark Smith, president of Smith Farms Company, and Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture Executive Director Paul Brierley shared with Sinema the importance of the agricultural industry’s partnership with the University of Arizona and its investment in science.
“The other thing that Yuma does not get credit for is that we work long and hard to get where we’ve gotten the last 30 years,” Smith said, mentioning a great reduction in overall water usage in that time period. “The way that water rights work, we get no credit for that. We can’t market it, we can’t store it, we can’t use it, we can’t transport it – it goes on from there.”
Sinema noted that Yuma’s agriculture industry keeps losing every time it conserves water. And although Smith added that science says the community is past the point of being able to do anything more, they’re continually seeking to do better and invest in science.
One promising program? Broadband. In a recent global meeting, Smith said that a researcher who met with Yuma’s agricultural leaders was impressed by the systems they’re planning to put in.
“His eyes lit up,” Smith said. “He said, ‘You will have the most robust system that exists in the world … that will take you to the level that if you can have enough computing power on those pieces of equipment, Yuma will have that capacity.’ So Yuma will continue to lead, we will continue to get better at what we do.”
“This kind of partnership (between industry and university research) really, really works well because what we work on are things that they want to utilize and that funding from federal sources really helps,” Brierley added.
In addition to funding innovation and protecting the water to keep growing crops, another chief concern is that of the workforce.
Steven Alameda, farmer and board member of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, informed Sinema of the H-2A program’s importance. The program allows nonimmigrant foreign workers to perform agricultural labor in the U.S. for a temporary period.
“Our H-2A program is vital to us here,” he said. “There appears somewhere between seven and 10,000 people who make up part of our 30,000-a-day workforce … It’s a very good program, not only for us, but for the people that are participating, that are using it from Mexico, mostly. If I said 100% of the people from Mexico, I probably wouldn’t be far off. But what it’s brought in, the humanitarian effort that goes into that, what goes home goes where it’s supposed to go.
“The stories that we get from the people that are doing it: It’s amazing. I feel good about participating. And it’s something that we’re not taking jobs from people … you can’t take a domestic worker’s job away. We’re putting people to work in places where we can’t get people to do these jobs.”
The main issue that’s complicated the program’s usefulness is that processing workers has taken longer because the administration has taken another look at the process and “something that we’ve been doing all along for 10 years now is a problem.”
Because of this, Sinema hopes to help pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
“The reality is that we have never been able to meet our labor needs in Arizona without the use of workers from other countries, but the system is outdated, broken and doesn’t allow us to bring in adequate staffing,” Sinema said. “So the passage of this bill, which we hope to complete this year, will allow us to boost that employment so that we can meet the farming needs of Yuma and the whole country.”
During her roundtable discussion, Sinema expressed that some of her colleagues from the East Coast don’t understand the realities of agriculture in a border community like Yuma, where work is year-round due to the lack of snowfall and winter vegetables from the region feed the entire nation.
“... when I go back to Washington, D.C. each week, I have a standing invitation for them to come to the border and see what life is really like,” Sinema said. “So people talk about immigration but usually based on what they’ve learned from television. But if you come down here to Yuma County, you’ll see that immigration is a part of our fabric, that it’s important to ensure that we have folks who are working the crops, that we can provide food to the nation and that we can continue to grow our agricultural economy.”
In addition to using the discussions to inform her work on the 2023 Farm Bill, Sinema hopes to make changes to the entire immigration system.
“... we want reasonable reform that ensures we have the workers we need to come and help us, but also to ensure that we have security on the border,” she said. “So we’re keeping out bad guys. We’re keeping out drugs. And we’re keeping out all those dangerous elements that can come with border trafficking. So I think the biggest challenge is making sure that folks understand what the real needs are so we can enact this immigration reform.”
Addressing today’s labor issues is a short-term issue on Sinema’s to-do list, but the Farm Bill and water are part of what she considers to be long-term issues.
“Because we’re in the midst of a historic drought, we’re facing an unprecedented amount of increase of cost for food and vegetables all across our state. Passage of the Farm Bill will ensure that we have the dollars available to support farmers and to ensure that we have enough of that support so that we can keep the food produce coming and feed America.”
Finally, at the top of farmers’ list of concerns is water.
“Water is number one,” Vic Smith said. “We want her to understand how unique Yuma is in this whole value chain. What it does with its water allocation and the value it creates. And it’s a unique situation, because the value we’re creating with the water is far greater than any other current user on the system.
“… If you cut back ag water significantly, this community is going to shrink in half and then it’s going to start going down from there so it’s critical. Even the Marine base has mentioned, ‘Hey, you need to keep that ag economy strong because we’re chasing pilots and they want to come to Yuma.’”
Sinema voiced her support for Yuma’s water usage, iterating that water is essential for so much of what Yuma contributes to the nation. Not only is Yuma’s agriculture important for providing healthy vegetables, it’s important for keeping people fed.
“I was actually at a food bank in Phoenix this morning doing some volunteer work to help hungry families and they’re talking about how food prices are rising,” she said. “And I was noting that if we’re not careful as we address our water shortage and our drought shortage, those food prices can rise even higher with a shortage of good food if we don’t have adequate water to grow those fruits and vegetables right here so I understand how hard it is.”
