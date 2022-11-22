“I couldn’t be more impressed with the contribution that these farmers are making – not just to Arizona’s economy, but to feed our entire country,” said Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Between volunteering at a Phoenix food bank and attending a Tucson event, Sinema came to Yuma Monday afternoon to tour JV Farms and partake in a roundtable discussion with Yuma’s agricultural leaders on the area’s needs regarding water, labor and the 2023 Farm Bill.

