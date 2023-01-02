‘I kind of had a weird feeling he was gonna come early,” said Val Jaggi. “I didn’t think he’d come this early so it’s kind of a surprise, but I guess he heard the dirt bikes and wanted to come out and play with his siblings.”
Chris and Val Jaggi were out in Gordon’s Well in the Imperial Sand Dunes with their two children when suddenly, Val’s water broke. The family weren’t expecting their baby boy until February 7th and hadn’t had the baby shower, finished preparing the baby room or even decided on a name yet, but Yuma’s first baby of 2023 had other plans.
The Jaggi family hails from Campo, Calif. but since San Diego would have been a farther drive from the dunes, they ended up driving about 25 minutes down to Yuma – and not without the kindness of others.
“We don’t have a truck either because we drove our motorhome down here so we had to go ask a camper for a truck to borrow,” Chris said.
“It’s an adventure for sure,” Val laughed.
And that’s how Gordon Jaggi was born in the Yuma Regional Medical Center at 12:43 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“We were at Gordon’s Well Sand Dunes and had to rush up over here so we decided to name him Gordon,” Chris explained.
As a premature newborn, Gordon currently weighs 4 pounds, 12 ounces and is receiving care at YRMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but the parents are grateful to say that everything went fine and Gordon’s doing really well.
“Perfectly fine, just a little baby – that’s it,” Chris smiled. “Everything works and he cries and screams, eats like he should so that was the most nerve-racking. You know, you’re not knowing what to expect with a preemie. But he’s just a small baby, looks like all the other kiddos.”
Chris and Val are uncertain when they’ll be leaving Yuma to get started on life with Gordon. Val explained that it depends on how long Gordon stays in the NICU, which she was told could take up to as long as his expected due date, but things are looking positive for a sooner discharge since the baby is doing so well.
“He’s sucking down a bottle or breathing on his own and keeping his temperature regulated, which he’s succeeding at all of those so hopefully maybe a week or two tops,” she concluded.
Val feels ready to go outside and see more of Yuma – she’s been in the hospital since Thursday. And while it was odd for the couple to give birth at a completely unexpected facility, they shared that YRMC staff have been great, friends in the area have been helpful and they’re happy it’s not “120 degrees outside.”
A special bonus to the family’s New Year’s Day was a surprise visit from Yuma’s first baby of 2022. Kaylee Martinez and her parents, Diandra and Richard, presented the Jaggis with a new baby care package and wished them well. Since the previous first baby of the year had surprised the Martinez family in the same way, they wanted to pay it forward as the Jaggis embark on a new year with a new baby.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.