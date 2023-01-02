‘I kind of had a weird feeling he was gonna come early,” said Val Jaggi. “I didn’t think he’d come this early so it’s kind of a surprise, but I guess he heard the dirt bikes and wanted to come out and play with his siblings.”

Chris and Val Jaggi were out in Gordon’s Well in the Imperial Sand Dunes with their two children when suddenly, Val’s water broke. The family weren’t expecting their baby boy until February 7th and hadn’t had the baby shower, finished preparing the baby room or even decided on a name yet, but Yuma’s first baby of 2023 had other plans.

