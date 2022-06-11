Since 2019, Boy Scouts of America (Scouts BSA) has allowed girls into the program through their own separate troops, but Yuma hasn’t had a troop for girls – until now.
Scouts BSA Troop 8051, chartered by Christ Lutheran Church, has recently announced the formation of Yuma’s first female Scouts BSA Troop as well as the Cub Scout Family Program, which opened its program to girls in kindergarten through fifth grade earlier this year.
Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton explained that the decision to include girls follows a worldwide model.
“Most other countries have girls already in there running as scouts and it’s worked so well,” he said. “And traditionally in America, any leader who’s had daughters or any girl who’s been around the troop and had brothers, they’ve been in there anyway. They’ve gone to the meetings, they can say all the memory work, they know the knots and they sometimes go on campouts – but they have to go home, or they go on campouts, but they have to sleep with their mom way somewhere else. So we finally said, ‘They’re doing it anyway. They just can’t wear the uniform. They just can’t earn rank. Why don’t we let them in?’ And it was a big discussion, but we’re doing the same thing.”
With this decision to welcome girls to its traditionally male scouting program, the organization was renamed as Scouts BSA and now offers an educational program open to both boys and girls ages 10 through 17. Youth in Scouts BSA get to participate in programs and activities that help and allow them to develop character, leadership and citizenship skills and a sense of community through service projects. Scouts also have the opportunity to try new things, build their self-confidence and reinforce their ethical and moral decision-making.
For younger children in kindergarten through fifth grade, Cub Scout Pack 8051 has a Family Scouting Program for the whole family. Cub Scouts used to be known as “the little guys in blue” according to Hinton, but now they’re the little boys and girls in blue. Previously, activities were the same but boys worked on them on one side while girls worked on the other.
“Everybody’s gonna sit in the same circle or the same table, and we’re all going to pass the glue and the markers and we’re all going to be in the same group,” he said. “So we still have Lions and Tigers. We still have Bears and Wolves. We still have Webelos One and Webelos Two, the second year. But now instead of a blue line and a pink line, it’s going to be one line.”
Cub Scout Pack 8051 and Scouts BSA Troop 8051 recently hosted their annual Blue and Gold ceremony celebrating their Scouts’ accomplishments and four Webelo Two cross-overs into the Troop. Of the four youth to cross over into Scouting was Yuma’s first girl, Avyn Hinton. While there wasn’t a female troop in Yuma County for Avyn to join at the time of her cross over, her father had been working closely with Yuma area Scouting units to seek a chartered organization that would be the first.
Scoutmaster Hinton added that his interest in setting up the troop preceded even his daughter, however. He’s been involved with Scouts BSA all his life. After joining the military, he then got involved in local troops as his career rotated him through different places. When there wasn’t a troop, he’d help set one up. And with the help of Christ Lutheran Church, which discussed and prayed over the matter, Yuma’s now finally having its first all-girls troop.
“It’s going to be all girls plus dads and moms,” Hinton said. “And we’re going to have our own meetings, our own flags, our own program. Scouts has always been a youth-led program, so whatever they want to do is what we’re going to do. They’re going to have adults around them to help guide them through decision-making and planning and of course, safety.”
Hinton explained an important component of the program is having Scouts learn their lessons. The Scoutmaster and parents will be involved to guide and ask questions and be firm in matters of safety, but letting Scouts learn from failure is also important.
“Scouts is unique,” Hinton said. “I don’t have too many experiences outside of that, but we write it into our curriculum and we grab our parents, our leaders and we say, ‘Wait a minute, just watch.’ Because we say let it fail. If it’s going to fail, it needs to fail because they need to see it fail. As long as it’s not a safety issue – not critical – then we’re instructed not to save them. But we can ask them questions. We can lead them, we can coach them. We can counsel them afterward: ‘So how’d that work out? What do you do different?’”
The lessons to be learned through Scouting are plenty for boys and girls as they work to earn merit badges with the ultimate goal of earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Scouts salute the one flag, participate in outdoor programs and learn to be prepared for life.
Per the press release from BSA Troop 8051, the Troop for girls will need a minimum of five girls and several adult leaders to form their unit. While they will operate separately from the male Troop, they can participate in activities together and share a Troop Committee.
Girls interested in joining the new Troop are invited to an open house on Monday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall, located at 2555 S. Engler Ave. For additional information specific to this troop, email GirlsTroop8051@outlook.com.
Christ Lutheran Church also charters Venturing Crew 8051, a high-adventure program for young men and women ages 14 through 20. The ‘Crew’ are responsible for planning adventures and projects aided by adult Advisors.
The Cub Scout Pack meets Mondays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Troop 8051 meets Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the Crew meets the first and third Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., all at Christ Lutheran Church.
For community members interested in showing support, Hinton is also accepting donations of any Scouts BSA uniform items to get them to happy families involved in the programs. As uniforms can rack up a decent cost, donating blue Cub Scouts uniform items and brown Scouts items can be of major help. To see what uniforms look like, visit https://bit.ly/3mtn0rZ.
