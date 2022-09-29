Editor’s Note: This story is the first in a series covering Arizona Western College’s Public Town Hall. Future stories will look at legislators’ perspectives on key issues including water, healthcare and education.
“We’ve really finished what was truly a historic legislative session that ended in a bipartisan budget bill, and frankly, there were some big wins for Yuma County.”
Addressing the public gathered at Four Points Sheraton, Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr cut straight to the chase on why the college was hosting a public town hall.
“When there is a challenge in Yuma and La Paz County, we absolutely want to be part of the solution,” he continued. “When there is something to celebrate as there is today, we want to be at the center of that celebration. Our mission speaks to creating thriving communities. And that’s why we exist. We’re transforming lives through education and partnerships to create thriving communities, and thriving communities involve an educated populace. It involves a thriving business community. It involves infrastructure and involves healthcare.”
The event featured a panel of elected state officials and local leaders, affording them the opportunity to recap the successes of the 2022 state legislative session and discuss what the future might hold for the region.
The panelists included: Sen. Lisa Otondo from Arizona State Senate District 4, Sen. Sine Kerr from Arizona State Senate District 13, Rep. Brian Fernandez from Arizona State House District 4, Rep. Tim Dunn from Arizona State House District 13, Rep. Joanne Osborne from Arizona State House District 13, AWC Vice President for Workforce Development and CTE Reetika Dhawan and Yuma Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Trudie Milner.
Water, healthcare and education were the biggest topics of the afternoon. Throughout the panel, Otondo continued to emphasize the importance of water in the state above all else.
“Water is always at the front of my mind,” she said in an interview with the Sun. “I think it is the most critical issue facing Arizona … My amendment was put on to the WIFA [Water Infrastructure Finance Authority] water bill. It’s $200 million for conservation efforts. I’m really curious to see who will be applying and what decisions are being made.”
Other panelists also voiced their support for the topic, noting that the bipartisan collaboration was a significant accomplishment.
Dunn added that WIFA is “a big deal” and that efforts to look for new water will help take pressure off of central Arizona trying to get Yuma’s water.
On the topic of healthcare, Milner highlighted H.B. 2691 and the help that expanding nursing education in Yuma County will bring.
“What I really want to acknowledge is the work that’s been done really to support the healthcare workforce and the needs within Arizona and specifically here in Yuma County – so particular recognition for H.B. 2691 and the investment that this bill makes in nursing education and the development of our workforce,” she said. “The pandemic really shone a bright light and drove a lot of change for health care organizations all over the nation; we were no exception to that in our community. This investment really signals support for making sure that we can continue to develop pipeline talent.”
Dhawan added that the funding would enable the nursing program to expand to having 60 students, almost double the original amount, and would even help with needs such as transportation and childcare.
And one of the big successes the panelists highlighted was for education in general, both at the K-12 level and postsecondary.
“It’s great being part of historic appropriation for our all of our schools K–12 or higher ed,” Kerr said. “I believe the figures since I’ve been in 2018, is pushing $4 billion in new money for public education. We have a lot of catching up to do and we’ve been doing that and working in that direction.”
Fernandez also celebrated securing $5 million for Northern Arizona University to bring more bachelor’s degrees to Yuma.
“I worked as hard as I could, I talked to everyone and I kept reminding people directly through our session,” he said. “And by the end when we were negotiating for the budget, we were able to get this money into the budget, amongst many other things that are priorities of ours. So we’re really excited. I see this as a start. This is going to bring more bachelor’s degrees to Yuma. So students from anywhere in Yuma can now stay here, finish college and be able to have the job and the career that they want.”
Reflecting on the whole session, Osborne concluded that it was “incredible.”
“Quite frankly, we had an incredible legislative session and budget,” she said. “And that’s what it is about: problem-solving. So I’m looking towards the future of our state and the people that are here and the growth that you got to tackle these things and be ready for it.”
Nearing the end of the panel, each elected official had the chance to comment on the legislative work they were most proud of and what they’re hoping for the future. The following list summarizes their answers.
- Lisa Otondo: WIFA water bill, especially her $200 million amendment, and the expansion of Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis. She hopes to see more progress in addressing water.
- Sine Kerr: The WIFA water bill and a victim’s rights bill commonly known as “Kayleigh’s Law.” Inspired by the advocacy of Kayleigh Kozak, the bill allows victims of dangerous crimes to petition courts for the equivalent of a lifetime restraining order against assailants. Kerr also hopes to see more transportation needs addressed.
- Brian Fernandez: The expansion of Cesar Chavez Boulevard and the WIFA water bill. He hopes to see the issue of the Aggregate Expenditure Limit for school funding addressed in a special session this year and would like to see a portion of an existing tax go to rural parts of Arizona to let them decide how to use funds for transportation needs.
- Tim Dunn: The WIFA water bill, expanding the definition of abuse to include emotional abuse and a new sales tax exemption on used agricultural equipment. Dunn hopes to see more accomplished for transportation as well.
- Joanne Osborne: Enabling a Daughters of the American Revolution memorial to celebrate the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary, a bill to waive state business license fees for military spouses so that they can work in their desired professions and various bills related to health and nursing education. One bill includes pilot programs for behavioral health, which she hopes to see addressed more in the state’s future.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.