As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Jacob David Allen, male, 25. Height 5 feet, 9 inches, weight 145 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of burglary in the third Degree, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Kasarah Oran, female, 30. Height 5 feet, 2 inches, weight 104 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Shawne Oran, Shawne Ordonez. Tattoos: heart with wings on the left arm and a butterfly on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Rita Rachel Aguirre, female, 23. Height 5 feet, 1 inches, weight 110 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lydia Grace Perez, Taz Aguirre. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony.
• Luis Alonso Espinoza, male, 34. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Alonso Sabori. Tattoos: Brianda Espinoza on the right forearm, Aztec warrior on the right shoulder, “L” on the right arm and an eagle on the left forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated assault (domestic violence), a Class 4 felony.