It takes a special kind of person to become a Flinn-Brown Fellow. As the flagship program for the nonpartisan Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, the Flinn-Brown Fellowship is an opportunity for emerging and experienced civic leaders throughout the state of Arizona to learn about state policy and politics, connect with top state leaders and policy experts and receive long-term support.
This year’s cohort is comprised of 27 fellows and representing Yuma is Reetika Dhawan, Arizona Western College’s Vice President of Workforce Development and Career and Technical Education. Flinn-Brown Fellows come from private and public sectors, including business and industry, government and nonprofit organizations.
Per a press release from AWC, becoming a Flinn-Brown Fellow brings membership in the distinguished Flinn-Brown Network and participation in the Flinn-Brown Academy, a 12-session policy institute that offers rigorous learning about Arizona policy and politics. The Academy begins in August and concludes with the annual Flinn-Brown Convention in November, a day-long professional-development gathering for the entire Flinn-Brown Network. Fellows were chosen following interviews with a selection committee of eight Arizona leaders.
“The Flinn-Brown Fellowship is an honor I truly appreciate,” said Dhawan. “This program will provide unparalleled opportunities and learning experiences in service with fellow peers from all over Arizona. I look forward to connecting at events that will help expand my knowledge on how we can better address long-term issues here locally as well as statewide.”
This year, the Academy’s sessions will cover topics on the economy and demographic, government and budget, Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education, higher education, public health and health care, human services, environment, infrastructure, criminal justice, communications and media relations and civic participation.
Dhawan shared that she’s especially interested in learning from experts on the environment and climate adaptability. Having master’s degrees in Physics and Applied Math as well as currently working on a doctorate in Instructional Design, Dhawan is quite knowledgeable in astronomy, mechanical and quantum physics and electronics. But she wants to know more about environmental issues so that she can do more to help Yuma through her various leadership positions.
“Climate adaptability is very important for state of Arizona–not just for the state of Arizona, but for the whole country, the world,” she said.
Citing global concerns of species preservation, waste and droughts, she went on to explain that the water issue in Yuma is of particular concern as it affects local irrigation and agriculture. Some of the current programs at AWC involve environmental education and encouraging circular economies in plastic that reduce waste, but she wants to explore the topic more deeply to help the community.
“Improving water management system, improving the efficiency of water conservation: how can we create policy improvements which can reduce water consumption or can reward residents who install things like low-flow toilets and landscapes?” she said. “... I need to learn all these things because the Colorado River’s been running low in recent years. Farmers have to find a way to conserve water and increase their efficiency to make sure that the agricultural operation can keep going … The ag industry in Yuma: it survives and thrives beyond the broader issues, but I want to learn more about how I can [be of] support.”
Although Dhawan is always looking for more ways to support Yuma County, the support she currently provides is extensive. She began her work with AWC in Parker as a math faculty member and as a co-division chair for Math and Engineering. She then went on to lead the Career and Technical Education (CTE) division as a dean before being named Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and CTE in 2020 and then vice president of the division in 2021.
In this current role, AWC reports that Dhawan’s had many unique opportunities to engage in transformative leadership. She’s served on numerous boards and received multiple accolades for teaching and administration–including the Vice President Innovation Award, Teacher of the Year and the Heart of Yuma Leadership Award. She currently serves on the governing board for the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) too.
“Being named a Flinn-Brown Fellow is an enormous accomplishment and well deserved,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “Reetika is already an important community leader, and this opportunity will position her to play a prominent role at the state level as well. We are all very proud of her.”
Dhawan concluded that she’s very excited for the opportunity to grow as a leader and she’s grateful for the encouragement she received from Russell McCloud, Diana Gomez, Dr. Daniel Corr and Paul Brierley to apply for the fellowship. Having immigrated to Yuma, she expressed deep appreciation for the support that the community has shown her. In the future, she also hopes to help someone else become a Flinn-Brown Fellow.
To learn more about the Flinn-Brown Fellowship, visit https://flinn.org/civic-leadership/programs/flinn-brown-fellowship/.