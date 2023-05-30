About 26,000 4th – 12th grade students participated in the online MathCON competition this year but only the top percentile was invited to the National MathCON Finals. Out of the 617 who made it to the national math competition, Yuma had some representation in the form of Jay Chandra, a 5th grader at Gowan Science Academy.

Jay competed at McCormick Place in Chicago on Saturday, May 13 and came away with a bronze medal – an achievement he was excited to earn. He explained that the competition was a test consisting of 32 questions which participants only had 100 minutes to solve.

