Where does a professional soccer player get their start? While every story may be unique, one future story might just be about how Fabian Lucero, a fifth grader at Salida Del Sol Elementary School, was the Yuma County winner for the statewide AZ529 essay contest.

Sponsored by the AZ529 program and administered through the State Treasurer’s Office, fifth graders across Arizona were invited to share their dream jobs and how they planned to achieve them by writing a three-paragraph essay.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you