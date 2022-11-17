Where does a professional soccer player get their start? While every story may be unique, one future story might just be about how Fabian Lucero, a fifth grader at Salida Del Sol Elementary School, was the Yuma County winner for the statewide AZ529 essay contest.
Sponsored by the AZ529 program and administered through the State Treasurer’s Office, fifth graders across Arizona were invited to share their dream jobs and how they planned to achieve them by writing a three-paragraph essay.
For Lucero, the answer to the essay was simple: He hopes to become a professional soccer star someday.
“Since I was five, I’ve been playing soccer with my older brother and sister and I would play with my cousins as well and since I know all the rules and I’m good at it, I would like to play it when I grow up,” he said.
Lucero entered the contest after his teacher, Itzel Silva, assigned the essay to everyone in the class. For those who filled out a form to go with the essay, she submitted them to the contest.
“The next few days, everybody was asking, ‘Have you heard anything? Have you heard anything?’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘No, no.’ And then after a while it kind of died down and people stopped asking. Then out of nowhere, I just got a message from Fabian’s mom … saying that he won so we were all surprised because I think since we hadn’t heard anything, we kind of lost hope a little bit.”
Lucero added that “some of my classmates didn’t believe me.”
Everyone had expected the school to receive the notification first, but the person to first hear the news was actually his mom.
“My mom was (excited), but they didn’t contact the school,” he said. “Everybody thought they would contact the school first, but they contacted the phone number I included. It was the middle of the morning and then we got the phone call and then I gave it to my mom. And she was screaming.”
Lucero’s mother is very proud of him. As a winner, he was honored in a ceremony at the state capitol Oct. 27 and he received $529 toward an AZ529 Education Savings Plan. The amount was selected to pay homage to Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created the AZ529 plan.
With these funds, Lucero plans to go to college someday and he hopes to play soccer there and make connections to people who can build his career. To reach that point, he plans to practice for 30 minutes every weekday and 10 minutes every weekend. The start of November also means the start of the soccer season at his school and he’ll soon be joining a city team too.
“He’s a great kid and I think if he puts his mind to it, then he can make it happen,” Silva said. “He has such a big support at home. He has his other siblings who are helping him out and he has his family and here at school, we try to support him in any way. So recess, pretty much all they do is play soccer. He has a lot of support there too.”
Lucero also confirmed that he’s had a lot of people tell him he can achieve his dreams. Inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo and even figures in history who’ve made an impact on life and have “made it,” Lucero hopes to someday inspire others too.
“I would help people by like making them enjoy soccer,” he said. “If they haven’t tried it, I would tell them to try and keep on playing. What if they want to do that and I made an impact on them and they wanted to be a professional soccer player one day?”
The very thought is exciting to him, but just the act of playing is a comfort too.
“Whenever I’m feeling down, I would just play at home or just at a spot where I can play by myself without nobody telling me what to do,” he said. “I can just practice.”
If practice makes perfect, Lucero’s on track to become a local Ronaldo. And in the meanwhile, Salida Del Sol is celebrating his accomplishment. Principal Sheila Mendoza noted that special congratulations for Fabian are up on the school’s marquis.
Another thing worth noting? Out of 631 submitted essays, 20 were chosen. And amongst those, Lucero already stands out. Yuma may just want to remember his name.
