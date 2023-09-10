The Days of Awe are almost here. For Jews the world over, the 10-day period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is considered the High Holy Days as they enter the Jewish new year by ensuring they’re right with God and right with others. It’s a preparation and a celebration that takes community.
Rabbi Jeff Glickman, an ambassador for the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), explained, “One thing about Judaism is you really shouldn’t be Jewish all by yourself. There’s so many things about Judaism you cannot do unless you’re in a community.”
Finding Jewish communities is certainly easier in large metro areas but even in smaller Arizona cities, community happens. In Yuma, Congregation Beth HaMidbar serves as a source of it for any and all Jewish folks seeking connection.
As a URJ-affiliated congregation, Congregation Beth HaMidbar is receiving a special visit by Rabbi Jeff and Mindy Glickman for its High Holy Days services.
“We are visiting synagogues that aren’t near big population hubs that are keeping the light of Judaism going,” Rabbi Jeff said. “And we’re presenting exceptional ones with an award, the Ner Tamid or Eternal Light Award. In Hebrew … it means eternal light. And Yuma will be one of the very first congregations and certainly the first in Arizona to receive this award.”
Why? “Because of their exceptional work of keeping the light, of keeping the congregation going so beautifully,” he responded.
Glickman will be presenting the award during the services and assured that “everybody’s welcome.”
“Everybody’s welcome whether you are Jewish or not …” he said. “I think I have an expression; it actually came from a true story, an absolutely true story. There was a couple that had never been in a synagogue before, and they asked me, ‘Where should we sit?’ And I said, ‘It doesn’t matter where you sit, you’ll be moved!’ And people who come to services, I make them feel like being in that seat is cooler than being at the 50-yard line of the Super Bowl.”
For those seeking a little guidance for preparing for the High Holy Days, which begin this year on sundown, Sept. 15, Glickman stated that one doesn’t really have holiness without preparation.
“The best way to prepare is to examine your life over the past year and what paths have been fruitful paths and which ones have been a dead end,” he said. “... Have there been any bridges that were burned? Can you fix them? Now, there’s one of our prayers that says, ‘Take with you words and return to God.’
“So those words are other people saying that they forgive you. The big thing is to collect those before you come. If you have wronged somebody, make peace with them. And when you come, it’ll be so amplified and magnified and celebrated.”
Glickman reiterated that “there’s a wonderful community here [in Yuma] and they really welcome anybody back.”
While he expressed that he doesn’t mean to boast, Glickman did state that his wife is “absolutely amazing” and a flute player.
“There’ll be some lovely flute but we’re really nationally recognized clergy, you know, coming here,” he said. “And even though it’s a very small congregation, there is nothing second-rate about it. It’ll be absolutely first-rate and it’s really focused on the people who are there.”
