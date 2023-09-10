The Days of Awe are almost here. For Jews the world over, the 10-day period between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is considered the High Holy Days as they enter the Jewish new year by ensuring they’re right with God and right with others. It’s a preparation and a celebration that takes community.

Rabbi Jeff Glickman, an ambassador for the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ), explained, “One thing about Judaism is you really shouldn’t be Jewish all by yourself. There’s so many things about Judaism you cannot do unless you’re in a community.”

