It’s a tradition going 12 years strong now: Every Wednesday morning, RoyAnn Aunchmann packages two and a half dozen of her baked cookies, leaves exactly at 9:30 a.m. with a friend and delivers the batch to “her boys” at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
Having had a father serve in World War II, two brothers serve in the Navy and one serve in the Army, Aunchmann has held a lifelong appreciation for the service of those who enlist. She knew she wanted to do something to show her appreciation and that’s how the whole affair started in 2010 when she called to ask if she could bake them cookies.
“I first called whoever the captain of the guard check is and asked him permission,” she said. “I told him, you know, that I’m a year rounder and I’m a senior citizen, I live in a senior complex. And he said I could do it. So they have a posted sign, I understand, inside the guardhouse saying it’s OK to take cookies from the cookie lady!”
Aunchmann uses a different recipe each week and since she always has some left over, she freezes what’s left until she eventually has a whole box of different kinds. She now has her own cookbook of recipes she created for convenience so that she doesn’t have to keep remembering where the recipes are. Each recipe is well loved by those who try them.
“As far as favorites, I have an oatmeal raisin cookie that I like and make with molasses and I make snickerdoodles and then I make chocolate chai snickerdoodles,” Aunchmann commented. “So they’re a little different. They have white pepper in them and before I took them to the boys, I go up to our little club up here on Friday nights where they have a potluck. And I told everybody, ‘I want you to try these cookies and tell me if you like them and if I can make them for my boys.’ And they said yes, they were very, very good. In fact, they were all gone!”
Aunchmann often delivers the cookie with her friend, Barbara Blank, who usually holds up the cookie box for the boys to see when they get close enough. Most of them break out in smiles.
And on the rare occasion that Aunchmann can’t make the delivery herself, she has a friend like Blank do the job on her behalf.
“I delivered once and received explicit instructions to leave at 9:30,” Blank recounted. “I was a little late so jokingly asked the Marine at the gate not to tell the Cookie Lady as she thinks it’s a matter of national security that the cookies arrive on time. He replied, ‘It is!’ She was so delighted when I told her that story as she is when they request a specific kind of cookie from her.”
Aunchmann explained that the smiles from the Marines make all her time and effort worthwhile and that the endeavor has only burned out one of her heating elements so far. Such a burnout is no match for her determination, however. She intentionally purchased a double oven so that she could keep going should one part stop working. And she’s not alone in her endeavors since she has the support of her neighborhood community at Yuma East.
“They’re as interested as I am in the boys and the young ladies,” she said. “However, most of them don’t care to bake or something but they want to be part of it. So they give me flour. They give me sugar. They give me raisins. They give me chocolate chips. They give me oatmeal. And they give me butter. So it seems like I’m the baker and the community helps me.”
Aunchmann’s neighbors continually express interest in the work she does. In addition to keeping her kitchen stocked, they sometimes purchase helpful tools like cookie sheets with silicone liners and trifold cookie racks too.
At MCAS, the cookie recipients typically express gratitude and joy for Aunchmann’s tastes of home. One once said to her that he never met her but he had heard of her. Another once told her, “I hope there’s a lady like you at every port.”
And so the Cookie Lady persists because “they’re my joy, those boys.” Come rain or shine, Aunchmann can be depended on to head out to MCAS every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with her latest batch of cookies. After 12 years making about 30 cookies a week, that comes down to 18,720 cookies made from dedication and community support.
“It’s amazing what these young people do for our country,” she said. “They leave their family and their friends, their home to come out here or wherever they’re sent and protect our country. And I just wanted to let them know that I’m thinking of them. And actually, our whole community is thinking of them. When I take the cookies to them, it’s just a delight for me to see their smiles. It makes it all worthwhile.”
