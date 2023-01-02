It’s a tradition going 12 years strong now: Every Wednesday morning, RoyAnn Aunchmann packages two and a half dozen of her baked cookies, leaves exactly at 9:30 a.m. with a friend and delivers the batch to “her boys” at the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Having had a father serve in World War II, two brothers serve in the Navy and one serve in the Army, Aunchmann has held a lifelong appreciation for the service of those who enlist. She knew she wanted to do something to show her appreciation and that’s how the whole affair started in 2010 when she called to ask if she could bake them cookies.

