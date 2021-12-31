Editor’s note: 2021 was a busy year in Yuma County, with a variety of news and happenings throughout the year. In December, the Yuma Sun newsroom went through a lengthy review and voting process to find the top 10 biggest stories of the year. Here they are, the top 10 stories of 2021, as voted on by members of the Yuma Sun news team.
1. COVID 19 in 2021
During 2021, Yuma County inched toward a more normal life, while still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction of several vaccines against the virus gave some relief and allowed the cautious return of some community events and gatherings.
The vaccination rate in Yuma County crawled upwards as more residents, in particular children, got vaccinated against the virus.
However, the region continued to see new cases, with the great majority in unvaccinated residents. Infection rates remained stable for parts of the year with surges typically occurring after holidays which had many residents gathering together.
During the surges, Yuma Regional Medical Center, like other hospitals across the state and nation, reported a strain of its resources, aggravated not just by the COVID-19 virus, but a high volume of patients, some who had put off treatment during the pandemic but who were now seeking treatment in the Emergency Department, the return of seasonal residents and winter visitors, as well as a significant number of migrants needing medical attention.
In addition, YRMC noted that the majority of hospitalizations and deaths were no longer occurring in older people and those with compromised immune systems like in the beginning of the pandemic, but rather in younger and previously healthy but unvaccinated people.
YRMC noted that the strain experienced by the hospital was due to not having enough staff to take care of patients in the intensive care unit, reflecting a nationwide nursing shortage. While COVID-19 patients accounted for 25% of the overall hospitalized population, about 50-60% of the ICU beds were being used by COVID-19 patients.
To help YRMC handle the latest surge, the federal government in December sent a team of 10 paramedics and 14 nurses. The frontline medical personnel allowed YRMC to open more ICU beds.
To manage the volume, YRMC also requested nurses from the state’s surgeline, a program that sends nurses to facilities that most need them and initially received about 25 surgeline nurses, with a request for more.
The hospital also welcomed about 50 travel agency nurses and pulled in specialty nurses who don’t usually work with in-patients, to help with ICU and other hospitalized patients.
On the positive side, Yuma County and local municipalities received millions in relief federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act, known as ARPA, to help them deal with the effects of the pandemic.
2. Crisis at the U.S./Mexico border
In December, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nichols declared a local emergency due to the large number of migrants who were illegally crossing the border in the area.
The emergency declaration allowed the City of Yuma to receive state and federal aid to address the unprecedented crisis.
More than 6,000 migrants had illegally entered the country in a matter of days, with many waiting for several days in makeshift camps on the U.S. side to be picked up by agents.
However, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol was so overwhelmed by the crisis it did not have enough agents to apprehend them, or the space to hold them in custody.
Some migrants walked to the Yuma Border Patrol station or were dropped off by taxis or Uber drivers.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Yuma area has seen the largest increase in illegal border crossing this year along the southwestern border with Mexico. The trend began in June and culminated in 114,485 apprehensions, which is 13 times higher than the previous year.
Families, unaccompanied children and single adults from the countries of Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala made up most of the crossing population in the Yuma area this year.
With the surge in illegal migrant crossing getting worse each day, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visited Yuma and toured the border. He said additional assets, including personnel, vehicles and a Blackhawk helicopter were being deployed all along the border.
The Department of Homeland Security also reported that it will use border security funding allocated by Congress to allow CBP to erect barriers to close “small gaps” along some sections of the border wall that were left open when construction ended in January.
In addition to closing small gaps, work in the Yuma Sector will include adding missing rescue gates, addressing incomplete foundations and connecting power to gates that are already hung but currently inoperable.
3. Yuma’s city administrator resigns
Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez in November submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22. The decision followed a special council meeting with a three-and-a-half hour executive session. Rodriguez’s resignation comes after pressure from citizens following a June 3 accident which resulted in two criminal offenses and one civil charge against the city administrator. The incident did not involve city vehicles, but took place during city business hours.
4. YRMC/Lifepoint deal falls through
Yuma Regional Medical Center in December announced that its Board of Directors had decided not to move forward with an affiliation with LifePoint Health. In June, the board had begun exploring a joint venture with the Tennessee-based organization, drawing strong opposition from the community.
5. Schools reopen to “normalcy” in fall 2021
Schools across Yuma County reopened to a relative normalcy this fall. The persistence of COVID-19 called for schools to set up protocols and procedures for their returns to in-person learning in the fall. Sports and extracurricular activities have returned. Students have been encouraged to wear masks. Activities such as school dances and showcases have resumed for the first time since COVID hit.
Schools have also continued to face challenges in juggling COVID with demands for more normalcy. With the guidance of the Yuma Public Health Services District, schools across Yuma County set protocols in place for students with positive cases and exposed students. When necessary, schools have had closures too. Mohawk Valley School, Antelope Union High School and Yuma Catholic were among those that had to close temporarily for in-person learning. Challenges remain, but more activities and opportunities for students continue to return in spite of them.
6. Children die in house fire, drowning a day apart
On July 12, a child died from injuries sustained during a house fire that happened at a home in the 100 block of West 21st Place. An adult and another child were also transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.
The home, which sustained serious damage and was not able to be reoccupied, was believed to have been occupied by two adults and nine children when the fire broke out.
Shortly after their arrival, firefighters were informed of a missing child and immediately went inside the burning home to conduct a search and rescue attempt.
Firefighters were able to locate the child, but the child, whose age or name was released, did not survive.
Just a day later, on July 13, two brothers ages one and two drowned in a backyard swimming pool at a home in the 1300 block of East 26th Place.
When Yuma police officers arrived on scene, they found the two unresponsive children and began providing life-saving measures.
Both of the children were transported by ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead.
7. Yuma’s water still a target
Yuma County and local municipalities continued to urge the U.S. government to fully consider the environmental impacts of a proposed Colorado River water transfer to central Arizona before the Secretary of the Interior decides the issue. Under the proposal, GSC Farm in La Paz County would sell 2,033 acre-feet per year of its fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek. GSC, a subsidiary of Greenstone, a financial services firm, also owns thousands of acres of farmland in Yuma County. Opponents fear setting a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, further impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
8. Yuma County Fair postponed
The Yuma County Fair, which typically runs in late March and early April, postponed everything but the livestock portion until October due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
The Yuma County Fair Junior Livestock Committee worked closely with local 4-H and FFA groups so that livestock exhibitors could participate in the traditional show while remaining compliant with COVID safety guidelines. The livestock portion carried on in the spring with a virtual auction and the Junior Livestock Committee’s 2021 “show and sell.”
October saw the Yuma County Fair return with a Fall Fest that took place for nine days, two more than typical. The demolition derby, a popular attraction, occurred twice as a special bonus treat for the community. Carnival rides, food booths, live music, magician and hypnotist stage acts and more animated the county and 2022’s fair is already scheduled to return at its typical time in the spring. An extra bright side? The fair board may consider offering an event in the fall as well.
9. Somerton High School breaks ground
The Yuma Union High School District broke ground on Somerton High School in early November during a ceremony that saw a large crowd of students, dignitaries and members of the community in attendance. A project 15 years in the making, YUHSD representatives and Somerton government officials shared that the project was long overdue: Somerton is currently the largest city in Arizona without its own high school.
With the efforts of Superintendent Gina Thompson, help from the 2015 Yes! Yes Bond Campaign and Arizona Sen. Sine Kerr sponsoring the bill that procured $33 million for partnerships between YUHSD, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., Arcadis Engineering Company and DLR Group, Somerton High is slated to open its doors to students in Fall 2023.
10. Arson fires damage Yuma properties
In June a fire destroyed three homes under construction in the Araby Crossing subdivision. It took Yuma firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fires, which were in the 6500 block of E. 32nd Lanes, under control.
Intense heat and flying ember ignited four commercial dumpsters on the block as well.
All three homes, two of which were multi-story, were completely destroyed. Another unfinished house and a work vehicle were also damaged by heat exposure.
The week before, another fire destroyed a commercial building that was under construction in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue.
It took Yuma firefighters approximately 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, but not before it spread to an adjacent building where it severely damaged several offices.
Both fires were determined to have been human caused.