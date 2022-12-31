Editor’s note: 2022 was a busy year in Yuma County, with a variety of news and happenings throughout the year. In December, the Yuma Sun newsroom went through a lengthy review and voting process to find the top 10 biggest stories of the year. Here they are, the top 10 stories of 2022, as voted on by members of the Yuma Sun news team.
1. Ducey builds his own border wall in Yuma County
No longer willing to wait for the federal government to resume building of the border wall, Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans in August to use shipping containers to fill four gaps in the U.S. Border Patrol Sector’s area of operations that were left open when construction was halted in January 2021, when President Joe Biden took office.
The first site chosen was a spot near Gadsden by County 18th Street, a place where thousands of migrants were illegally crossing each week.
In all, about 60 state-owned 9-by-40-foot shipping containers, each weighing 8,800 pounds, were used. They were double stacked, welded shut, and topped with razor wire to form a physical barrier.
The remaining three other gaps, which totaled about 3,000 feet, were filled in the weeks afterwards.
The Yuma area had become one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. The shipping container project cost about $6 million to build.
It was all for naught though. In late December, the state said it would begin removing the shipping containers as part of an agreement with the U.S. government to settle a lawsuit over trespassing on federal lands.
2. Crisis at the U.S./Mexico border continues
A record-breaking number of migrants continue to cross into the U.S. in Yuma, prompting Yuma County and the cities of San Luis and Somerton to declare emergencies. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued an emergency declaration last year, and the declaration remained in place throughout 2022.
Local leaders feared that the eventual end of Title 42 might lead to an even greater influx of asylum seekers, which might overwhelm a healthcare system already burdened with surges of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and flu.
They also noted potential street releases, which might lead to migrants wandering into agricultural fields and contaminating crops, especially with the removal of shipping containers that had been installed along gaps on the U.S.-Mexico border, as stipulated by an agreement between Gov. Doug Ducey and the federal government at the end of December.
The agreement also indicates that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will finish constructing an “engineered barrier” in and around the Morelos Dam area, where many migrants crossed the border before the containers were installed.
3. COVID continues to have ripple effects in Yuma County … and then there was a tridemic
Yuma County continued to deal with the effects of COVID-19, which was then joined by a surge of respiratory syncytial virus and flu.
Yuma Regional Medical Center reported that the “triple endemic” was causing long wait times in the Emergency Department and a shortage of beds. While winter usually brings more patients, this year the surge started in the fall.
Although COVID cases fell for much of the year, the numbers typically trended upwards after holidays, in particular during the last couple of months of 2022, which prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to raise Yuma County’s community transmission level to high.
Pediatric cases of RSV also went up in the same timeframe, and YRMC saw the highest numbers of flu in many years.
4. YRMC goes back to paper after cyberattack
Yuma Regional Medical Center was the target of a cyberattack in late April, which affected its main hospital campus in Yuma and several facilities across the county. Malicious software was used to block data access for ransom. This brought down YRMC’s electronic records, MyCare patient portal, email system and telephone network.
In response, YRMC shut down all network systems and activated security and business continuity procedures. All departments, including patient care teams, switched back to paper and doing everything manually. Charts were handwritten, prescriptions were given on paper and in some instances, the hospital plugged in and used analog phones.
The attack occurred on April 25, and on May 22, the Yuma Sun reported YRMC was getting back to normal. In June, YRMC mailed letters to patients whose information may have been involved, offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those impacted.
5. Water issues in Yuma, state heat up amid ongoing drought
As the water levels of the Colorado River continued to decline, local communities and the agriculture industry worried about the future of water supplies.
In December, the city and county joined other river communities in a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an effort to stop the Queen Creek Colorado River Water Transfer Project.
Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought. For the first time ever, the river dropped to Tier 2 shortage drought conditions in August.
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced the Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program with hopes that it will increase water conservation and water efficiency within the river basin. The program offers funding for drought mitigation projects.
However, Yuma farmers were not convinced that the new program would achieve the desired results and anticipated few farmers would sign up due to the lower-than-expected dollar amounts offered in this plan.
6. San Luis woman first to be charged, sentenced under state’s ballot harvesting law
San Luis, Ariz., resident Guillermina Fuentes in 2022 became the first person in Arizona to be convicted and sentenced under a state law that makes it illegal for anyone but the voter, his or her family member or caregiver to return the voter’s early ballot for counting.
In December 2020, Fuentes was indicted by a state grand jury on one felony count of ballot abuse, also known as “ballot harvesting,” in San Luis’ primary election in August of the same year. She was later indicted on an additional count of ballot abuse plus felony charges of conspiracy and forgery.
Fuentes was accused of illegally urging voters to choose specific candidates and even voting in their name using their early ballots, then delivering the votes to the ballot box for counting during the 2020 primary.
A former mayor of San Luis, Fuentes was serving on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board at the time of her prosecution.
She did not seek re-election to her board seat in 2022.
7. Exceptional Community Hospital opens in Yuma
In August, Yumans got a second option for hospital care with Exceptional Community Hospital. The new, 20,000-square-foot hospital was built at 2648 S. Araby Road, close to Interstate 8.
The $20-million facility, built by Texas parent company Exceptional Healthcare, has eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds on the hospital side for acute admissions and overnight observation of patients.
The first phase, with two more planned buildouts, includes a specialty internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department, a “state-of-the-art” digital imaging suite with CT Scan, X-ray, mobile MRI and ultrasound and an in-house laboratory and pharmacy.
Additionally, in partnership with higher-level hospitals in the state, Exceptional Community Hospital works with air ambulances to ensure fast transfer of patients needing a higher level of care.
The hospital accepts all insurance, including Medicare and military plans.
8. District One pulls sex education program amid community backlash
For years, the Yuma County Public Health Services District provided free programming on decision-making to school districts as part of its teen pregnancy prevention program. Changes in Arizona statutes required curricula with any sex education component to undergo governing board approval, so in 2022, YCPHSD’s programming was reviewed and adopted like new by Yuma School District One.
The programs required parent permission and age-appropriate lessons were selected, with one lesson focusing on abstinence as good decision-making. The district subsequently encountered community backlash due to misconceptions on the material. Backlash from the public included death threats to board members, and the board ultimately voted to rescind the curricula in June 2022.
9. Former Yuma city administrator sentenced after hit-and-run crash
Yuma City Administrator Philip Rodriguez resigned effective Jan. 22, 2022, following a June 3, 2021, hit-and-run crash which resulted in two misdemeanor traffic offenses and one civil charge against him.
In November 2021 Rodriguez pled guilty in a plea agreement to an amended misdemeanor charge of failure to provide assistance. On Jan. 26, he was sentenced to pay a $460 fine in the case.
10. Yuma Sun celebrates 150th anniversary
In 2022, the Yuma Sun marked a significant milestone: 150 years of providing news to our community. Our history stretches back to March 16, 1872, and the first issue of the first newspaper in this community, which was then called Arizona City. The newspaper was called the Arizona Sentinel.
In 1873, Arizona City was renamed Yuma.
In 1896, the first edition of The Sun was published, after founder Mulford Winsor had a dispute with John Dorrington, the publisher at the Arizona Sentinel.
In the years that followed, both newspapers had successes and struggles, including changes in ownership.
However, in 1935, the two newspapers were bought by F.F. McNoughton and R.E. “Doc” Osborn, who then merged the papers into one.
They gave prominence to The Sun in the masthead, but kept The Arizona Sentinel name as well, which kept the lineage of Yuma’s oldest newspaper intact – making the Yuma Sun the oldest continually operated business in Yuma County.