Yuma Union High School District’s fall break will begin Friday, Oct. 8. District and school offices will be closed through Monday, Oct. 11, and reopen Tuesday for regular business.
Eric Patten, chief communications officer for the district, shared that YUHSD’s governing board had voted in the previous school year to forego fall break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this in recent years, it was customary for fall break to last an entire week in October.
This year, students will also take a weeklong break for Thanksgiving. YUHSD schools plan to be closed Nov. 22–26.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.