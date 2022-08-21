20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I own 3 businesses in downtown Yuma. Nohemi's Threading Studio has been open for almost 11 years. My role at NTS is to make sure all my employees have what they need to run the studio, it has taken time, but I can proudly say I have amazing employees that help make things run smooth. My Second Business is Nohemi's Eyebrow Academy where I thread and provide eyebrow and lip permanent makeup. In my academy I also teach the services I provide. I mostly run the academy on my own with some help from my assistant. I have been teaching at NEA for almost 3 years. My Third business is the brand new beauty school we just opened, Arizona SkinCare Institute. I do not teach at ASI but I take on the role of Director of the school. It is definitely a learning experience and I'm happy to be surrounded by mentors that have helped. As Director I make sure both the school and the student salon run properly. There are so many other details in all the businesses that its hard to mention it all.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been shaping and threading eyebrows for almost 18 years, microblading for almost 7 years Teaching and Training for almost 3 years and the skincare institute Opened in June 2022.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love helping people accomplish their dreams and watching them grow with confidence. Whether its giving my clients the brows they have always wanted, or helping someone gain a new skill that can change their life. I am a life changer. Even though it can seem like something so small, giving someone a little more confidence goes a long way. I feel like I get to see lives changed every day. I love the education part of it and seeing others grow and develop their skills is my drive. I love every part of it, even the hard parts because I always see it as a lesson.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I'd have to say the most memorable professional moment would be my last Grand Opening. Seeing the love and support of so many people from the community was impactful. It felt like every hardship, every lesson, every tear, every sacrifice led me to that moment when I cut that ribbon. I know that the new school is here to stay and to change lives and provide opportunities to others.
What is your favorite quote?
My favorite quote is one that I always say and is apparently a book and maybe a song.
"I am her, and she is me"
The reason why this quote means so much to me is because it brings me back to who I AM. Any time I have doubts or fears about what I am doing, I remind myself that I can do it, that I am ME, and that I was placed where I am for a reason.
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice is to not be afraid to take the next step. Fear is a good thing, we have a choice to be brave and fight through it to see what lies ahead, or we can run away and let fear hold us back from fulfilling our dreams. It took me a long time to lean this but its been my greatest lesson. Anytime I feel afraid about a decision I ask myself, what is the worst case scenario? And its never really that bad. Theres usually always a solution. And if there is not, I find a different way.
What is in your future?
I am not sure what the future will hold. What I do know is where I want to be. I have learned to go with the flow and see all the opportunities in front of me. I know things are always changing but one thing is for sure, my businesses will continue to thrive, and I will continue to make a difference wherever I can.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
Honestly, I wouldn't go back in time except to maybe 2003 when I worked at Disneyland. I would probably take advantage of the free passes haha it was a fun experience. I don't know that I want to look into the future. I'm happy where I currently am and I'm not afraid of the unknown, because its all an adventure.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
This is a hard one, considering I have multiple animal tattoos that represent me at different times of my life. I have felt like an elephant both mentally and physically haha and I have felt like a lioness, fearless. But the new tattoo I am getting will have Dragonflies. I know it's more of a bug but it represents the inner change and adaptability that had to happen for me to realize my potential and to stop being afraid.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I always like to mention that none of my success would be possible without my team, Family, Friends, and Clients.