John Anthony Dallabetta
John Anthony Dallabetta, 75, of Yuma died Sept. 29, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Dec. 5, 1944, in San Francisco, Calif., he was a band director.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Carolyn Janette Branson
Carolyn Janette Branson, 76, of Yuma died Sept. 25, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Oct. 1, 1943, in Chicago, Ill., she was a truck driver.
Neptune Society is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.
Mary Ann Holland
Mary Ann Holland, 85, of Yuma died Sept. 20, 2020, at her home in Yuma.
Born Dec. 4, 1934, in Kingman, Ariz., she was a schoolteacher.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.
Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation at Desert Lawn.
Benjamin “Benny” Mykal Rodriguez
Benjamin “Benny” Mykal Rodriguez, 19, of Yuma died Sept. 26, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Oct. 10, 2000, in Yuma, he was a restaurant host.
Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements, including cremation.
