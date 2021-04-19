We’re under two weeks until the 2021 NFL Draft begins.
And the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock...Well, kinda.
We all know Clemson QB Trevor Lawerence will be the first overall selection. And Zach Wilson will then be drafted by the New York Jets, followed by Justin Fields to San Francisco.
Of course, I’m just guessing that will be the order of the first three picks.
That then puts my Atlanta Falcons on the clock. I’m hoping we draft the next great HOF tight end Kyle Pitts, but that’s just my Florida fandom speaking.
However, a wide receiver corps including Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Pitts would be virtually impossible to stop.
The next six picks should focus on the defensive side of the ball, but we know offense wins championships in this day and age.
Which player are you wanting the Cardinals – or whoever your favorite team may be – to select in the first round next week?